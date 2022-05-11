ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 437 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Herington, Hope and Woodbine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Chase County in east central Kansas Northern Butler County in south central Kansas Southeastern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 327 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Potwin, or 9 miles east of Whitewater, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Potwin, Burns, Cassoday, Matfield Green and Wonsevu. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 91 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Okmulgee... Beggs Okmulgee State Park... Preston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marion County through 430 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Marion, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Florence, Pilsen and Marion Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARION COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okmulgee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Okmulgee... Beggs Okmulgee State Park... Preston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Western Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 636 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Sanderson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON COUNTY At 450 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Hope, moving north at 30 mph. The severe thunderstorm has been weakening. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Herington and Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, western Wilson and northwestern Chautauqua Counties through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Falls, or 6 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Moline, Longton, Fall River, Elk Falls, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 648 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanderson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:03:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHASE...NORTHERN BUTLER AND SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rogers, east central Osage, southern Washington and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 445 AM CDT At 408 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Sperry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Skiatook Collinsville... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Vera... Turley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sedgwick and west central Butler Counties through 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northeast Wichita, or over Bel Aire, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Andover, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Towanda, Benton, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita and Jabara Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 10 and 15. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 56 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The visibility will continue to improve slowly this morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8:00 AM.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, northeastern Creek, northwestern Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 500 AM CDT At 427 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Tulsa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Owasso Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Catoosa... Verdigris Kiefer... Jenks Riverside Airport Tulsa International Airport... Turley Liberty... Gray This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 208 and 245. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide at Washington Channel is happening now.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 05:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent Areas of fog this morning will reduce visibilities to as low as one-half mile. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your fog lights if you have them. Do not use your high beams.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kingfisher, northwestern Oklahoma, southwestern Logan and northeastern Canadian Counties through 515 AM CDT At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Oklahoma City, near Richland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Cashion, Navina and Richland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

