Longtime USC Assistant Chase Bloch Moving On From Coaching

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Bloch has been a member of the USC coaching staff for the last eight seasons, but says it is now time for him to transition to something new. Archive photo via USC Athletics. The coaching staff at USC will have a new look next season as longtime assistant Chase Bloch has...

