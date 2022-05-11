ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa Pataky says 'being a mum is the hardest work of all' as she discusses her new action movie while posing on the cover of Marie Claire Australia

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Elsa Pataky has candidly claimed that being a parent is more difficult than starring in movies in the June issue of Marie Claire Australia, on sale from Thursday, May 13.

The 45-year-old, who shares daughter India, nine, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, eight, with husband Chris Hemsworth, opened up about the topic while discussing her lead role in Netflix's upcoming action film, Interceptor.

During the interview, Elsa confessed: 'Being a mum is the hardest work of all - and there's no awards for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbTXo_0faP5kIF00
Cover girl: Elsa Pataky has candidly claimed that being a parent is more difficult than starring in movies in the June issue of Marie Claire Australia , on sale from Thursday, May 13

'And then you do a movie and people are like, "Oh wow!" - it's kind of nice to feel appreciated, and to have your own thing that makes you feel like yourself.'

Elsa's husband Chris, 38, is best known for playing superhero Thor in the Marvel movies.

And after landing the lead role as Interceptor's no-nonsense army lieutenant JJ Collins, Elsa has admitted she's proud to be able to show her daughter that gender is no barrier when it comes to following your dreams.

'It used to be difficult to get these roles, but now it's opening up,' she added. 'It was such a good opportunity to show her that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps4Yu_0faP5kIF00
Lovely: In a stunning accompanying photo shoot for the magazine, Elsa was seen with her back to the camera while she stared over her shoulder

In an accompanying photo shoot for the magazine, Elsa posed for the cover in a Yves Saint Laurent top which showed off her muscular arms and abs to perfection.

Her hair was whisked back into a tight bun, and she wore subtle bronze makeup to accentuate her striking features.

In another image, Elsa was seen with her back to the camera while she stared over her shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjIVp_0faP5kIF00
Gorgeous: A third saw her pose in a stunning green lace dress teamed with a pair of patterned tights

A third saw her pose in a stunning green lace dress teamed with a pair of patterned tights.

Elsa - who originally feared she was 'too old' to play such a physically intense role in Interceptor - endured 'military-style training' for six months before filming began.

She will lead the film as a soldier who must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czGJR_0faP5kIF00
Family: Elsa says she's proud to be able to show her daughter India (left) that gender is no barrier when it comes to following your dreams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eEoT_0faP5kIF00
Leading lady: Elsa stars as no-nonsense army lieutenant JJ Collins in the upcoming Netflix movie Interceptor, which is released on June 3

Elsa's husband Chris produced the action film alongside Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D. Graves.

In March last year, Elsa told News Corp that she has been rehearsing moves for the film using a toy pistol at home with Chris and their three children.

'I brought home a toy gun to practice with and was showing my kids a fight I have to do and they were really excited. Especially my daughter, who has two brothers who keep telling her 'we're stronger than you' and she says 'no way!'

The actress continued: 'She can now see in what ways she can be stronger.'

The June issue of Marie Claire is on sale Thursday, May 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GK5W_0faP5kIF00
Working hard! Elsa - who originally feared she was 'too old' to play such an intense role in her new movie - endured 'military-style training' for six months before filming began on Interceptor

Comments / 0

