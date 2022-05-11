ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys and Packers set for Week 10 showdown

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys entire 2022 schedule will be released on Thursday, but on Wednesday, one of their biggest matchups was revealed, and it is against and old foe.

The Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 3:25 pm in Week 10 on November 13 at Lambeau Field, with the game set to be Broadcast on Fox.

The game will also mark the first time Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has returned to Lambeau field since he was dismissed from the Packers franchise, after coaching the team from 2006-2018.

The matchup will be the 38th time the two teams have faced off in their histories, with the Packers leading the series 20-17.

The Packers have won eight out of the last nine games in the series.

