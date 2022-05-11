ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blac Chyna SLAMS judge in $100M Kardashian lawsuit as ‘hostile’ and ‘biased’ as she files challenge after court defeat

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRrYV_0faP5glL00

BLAC Chyna has slammed the judge in her $100million lawsuit against the Kardashians, calling him "hostile" and "biased".

The 33-year-old filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon after he ruled in favor of the Kar-Jenner family last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAlb2_0faP5glL00
Blac Chyna has slammed the 'hostile' judge in her $100million lawsuit against the Kardashians Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfP4F_0faP5glL00
She lost her lawsuit against Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Chyna thinks Alarcon "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her" and her attorney Lynne Ciani since April 19 and April 20, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She believes Alarcon's alleged bias impacted several parts of her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians.

She claims it affected "the jury making 'key liability verdicts in her favor'" as well as her being "denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form".

Chyna's challenge has not been scanned in the system yet, but the Kardashians have already responded with a 20-page opposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQfWh_0faP5glL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YwXL_0faP5glL00

The family called Chyna's claims "completely misguided" on Monday, PEOPLE reported.

Their attorney Michael G. Rhode argued that Chyna and her attorney "nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial" despite her issues.

He argued: "In the days and weeks that followed, [Chyna] and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon's impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form."

Rhodes added that Chyna's "dissatisfaction with the Court's ordinary exercise of its discretion in overseeing trial is irrelevant to Judge Alarcon's capacity for impartiality in a future trial."

He asked for Chyna's "statement of disqualification to be stricken, that her request for disqualification is denied, and that Ms. Ciani be sanctioned in an amount to be determined in [the family's] separately served noticed motion."

Chyna, who shares daughter Dream, five, with her ex Rob, sued Kim, Khloe, as well as Kylie and Kris Jenner, for defamation and alleged interference with her E! contract.

CHYNA'S FIGHT

She accused the famous family of getting the second season of her E! show Rob & Chyna canceled and of ruining her reality TV career.

After almost two days of deliberation, the court revealed the jury ruled that no damages would be awarded to the model.

Chyna sat in stunned silence after the shocking verdict was read, according to a Sun reporter who was in court, while the defendants skipped out as they were attending the Met Gala in New York City.

GOFUNDME DREAM

One day after a verdict was reached, Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni begged fans for $400,000 so that her daughter can appeal the judge's decision.

Tokyo - whose real name is Shalana Hunter - started up a GoFundMe, titled Cheering for Blac Chyna's Appeal, which is asking for a whopping $400,000,

It reads: "Hi, I am Shalana Hunter- BKA Tokyo Toni. I would like to appeal to the courts.

"This GoFundMe fundraiser [will] help my daughter, Angela R. White - BKA Blac Chyna - financially in this endeavor to get justice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvLq9_0faP5glL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFKX_0faP5glL00

"Appeal for a new trial coming soon," she concluded before signing off, "Momma Tokyo."

After the verdict, Chyna shared a message of support on her Instagram Stories from her pal who said she always acts in her daughter Dream's "best interests" and said Chyna "lives to fight another day".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QU92y_0faP5glL00
Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is begging fans for $400,000 so her daughter can appeal the court's decision Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1KXs_0faP5glL00
Tokyo created a GoFundMe for her daughter Credit: GoFundMe

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Chyna
Person
Blac Chyna
OK! Magazine

Legal Drama Galore! Blac Chyna Under Investigation After Allegedly Attacking A Stranger At An L.A. Bar

Blac Chyna might just find herself back in the court room sooner than she expected. The Rob & Chyna alum is now under criminal investigation on battery charges after she was accused of violently attacking a woman and smashing up her cell phone.A woman named Sequoya King filed a police report against the controversial reality star on Friday, May 6, according to TMZ. King alleged the altercation happened after Chyna accused her of using her phone to film her without her consent while at a bar in Los Angeles. The alleged victim claimed Chyna approached her, grabbed her cell phone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#The Kar Jenner
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blac Chyna’s mother starts GoFundMe for rapper to appeal Kardashian-Jenner lawsuit verdict

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has started an online fundraising page for fans to donate to the rapper’s legal appeal against the Kardashian-Jenner family.The rapper, who was married to Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017, had sued Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and two other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after just one season.The trial concluded on Monday (2 May), with the jury deciding that the famous family had not defamed her or interfered in the show’s cancellation and should not pay any...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream, 5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jill Duggar Accuses Father Jim Bob Duggar Of Abuse In Shocking Unsealed Court Documents

Jill Duggar accused her father, Jim Bob, of abuse in newly unsealed court documents from her 2017 lawsuit. Counting On stars Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger previously sued the city of Springdale and its police department for releasing their private information to the public after their father told local authorities that their brother Josh had molested five minor girls. Jill and Jessa both confessed to law enforcement they were two of the victims involved, but not all alleged victims have come forward.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye’s GF Just Tattooed His Name After Pete Inked Kim’s Kids’ Initials on His Neck

Click here to read the full article. Tatted up. Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones got a tattoo of her boyfriend’s name on her wrist. Chaney, who was first linked to Kanye in February 2022, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story on May 12, 2022, where fans could see a small tattoo of Kanye’s nickname, “Ye,” inked on her wrist. Things are getting serious between the Donda rapper and the model, who is said to resemble his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The two wrapped up a trip to Tokyo, Japan, in May 2022, where Chaney posted another Instagram photo of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy