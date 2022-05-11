ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY SOS viewers left in tears as team help grieving mother whose soldier husband died before he could finish renovating their home - just weeks after being diagnosed with rare cancer

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
 3 days ago

DIY SOS viewers were left in tears after the team transformed the home of a grieving mother whose husband died of a rare cancer before he could finish their home renovations.

Last night's emotional episode, which aired on BBC One, saw presenter Nick Knowles joined by designer Gabrielle Blackman, their team of builders and decorators, plus volunteers from the local community.

The team met Lindsey McAuley, a midwife from Kettering, Northamptonshire, whose husband Shaun died around six weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last year.

Former soldier Shaun had been intent on finishing their renovation work but tragically passed away before he could complete the project - leaving Lindsey and her four children unable to live in the property.

The mother-of-four, who had two children with Shaun and two from a previous marriage, revealed that one of the last things her husband said to her was: 'Sorry I'm leaving you with such a mess'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqZAF_0faP5cER00
Lindsay was over the moon with the renovation, and was particularly emotional that the team fulfilled Shaun's wish of having a large kitchen (pictured after renovation) which could serve as the heart of the house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW2Yf_0faP5cER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqHlq_0faP5cER00

Lindsay met Shaun in 2016 through a dating app after Shaun had left the military where he served as a Royal Engineer for several years.

'He loved being in the military', said Lindsay. 'He did quite a few tours, he did Afghanistan, Ireland, Germany. He had so much passion for it but he left because a as family man he didn't want people at home worrying if he was on tour.

'He was compassionate, he was loving, he loved to love people, he just loved. He was just such a nice person to be around.'

Shaun instantly hit it off with Lindsay's two daughters, with the mum revealing: 'He was so good with them. He treated them so well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLV7t_0faP5cER00
In just one week, the DIY SOS team managed to finish full renovations on the house, transforming the property from an 'uninhabitable' place to a stylish and comfortable family home. Pictured, the new living room 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOWyY_0faP5cER00
Lindsay's bedroom was transformed into a stylish room complete with photographs of herself and her late husband dotted around the room in his memory 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uePT8_0faP5cER00
The home, which was left with no running water or bathroom, was kitted out with a chic new upstairs bathroom 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37A9Bn_0faP5cER00
Lindsay's garden was totally transformed after the team renovated their house in just one week 

'He loved them straight away, they love him straight away. It just felt really right from the beginning.'

The couple had their first baby together, Leo, in 2017 and soon after purchased their family home together, a modest two-bedroom house with two rooms on the ground floor.

Lindsay and Shaun planned to extend the property, with the initial idea to have a builder work on the shell of the extension but for Shaun to fit the interior to save money.

'Once he started a project he was brilliant with it. He couldn't wait to get started', said Lindsay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8qv8_0faP5cER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IexUB_0faP5cER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxrWg_0faP5cER00
The happy couple purchased their first home together in 2017 and planned to extend the property, with the initial idea to have a builder work on the shell of the extension but for Shaun to fit the interior to save money

The couple soon had their second son, Zac, but the pandemic meant their extension was continuously delayed. When the building work eventually began, the couple moved to Lindsay's parents house.

However soon after starting renovations Shaun fell ill with a urine infection and doctors found a mass in his lower back.

'It just started off with a urine infection and a little bit of pain in his lower back', said Lindsay. 'When he first went to the doctors he felt okay.

'They found this mass and it was about four days after they found the mass he had really severe pain and ended up back in hospital, at that point we didn't know what the mass was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpL6V_0faP5cER00
After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and having the tumour removed, Shaun managed to make it home from hospital to celebrate his son Zac's first birthday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQlyy_0faP5cER00
However a couple of weeks later Shaun ended up back in hospital, where he celebrated his son Leo's birthday for the last time before passing away in November 

'A couple of weeks after that we found out it was a really rare cancer. It was just a massive shock, he was so well and fit and healthy someone who had never been ill before ever.'

Shaun had the tumour removed along with a kidney and a large part of his bowel, leaving him using a stoma.

'Shortly after Shaun had his operation he was desperate to get home for Zac's first birthday', explained Lindsay. 'He made it home and then a couple of weeks later it was Leo's birthday.

'Unfortunately he was in hospital for that, Leo visited him in hospital but unfortunately that was the last time he saw him.'

The family were informed that the cancer had spread to Shaun's lungs and liver and was terminal. Doctors said that with chemotherapy, the dad would have a further 18 months to live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxmrM_0faP5cER00
Former soldier Shaun had been intent on finishing their renovation work but tragically passed away before he could complete the project
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGFob_0faP5cER00
After Shaun's death, Lindsay was left with a home that had no kitchen, bathroom, running water or power and sent five months living out of suitcases at her mother's house

However a blockage in Shaun's stoma meant his treatment was delayed, and the aggressive form of cancer spread so quickly that he died just two days after.

Lindsay said: 'One of the last things he said was, sorry i'm leaving you with such a mess. He became unwell at the end of September and he died on the tenth of November.'

After Shaun's death, Lindsay was left with a home that had no kitchen, bathroom, running water or power and sent five months living out of suitcases at her mother's house.

In just one week, the DIY SOS team managed to finish full renovations on the house, transforming the property from an 'uninhabitable' place to a stylish and comfortable family home.

Lindsay was over the moon with the renovation, and was particularly emotional that the team fulfilled Shaun's wish of having a large kitchen which could serve as the heart of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBP0R_0faP5cER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtOfr_0faP5cER00
Viewers were left in tears after the episode, with one writing: 'Such a wonderful build tonight for a wonderful family. Very much deserved'

'He would love this, she said. 'He would absolutely love this. This would be his dream kitchen I think. It's just better than we could have ever thought I can't believe a week ago it was just a pile of mess.'

Viewers were left in tears after the episode, with one writing: 'Such a wonderful build tonight for a wonderful family. Very much deserved'.

'Great episode of @DIYSOS . The DIY SOS team and the volunteers who help are just amazing This program always brings me to tears They make such a huge difference to lives of families', wrote another.

A third said: 'Nick Knowles and team, fantastic programme tonight. I love what you do, in these dark times it's fantastic to see what a team of fabulous people can do to change the whole world for one family in need of a helping hand at their darkest hour. Well done all.'

