West Park, FL



TRAVIS BERNARD HAWTHORNE

49, laborer, died May 1 at Mercy Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church of Coconut Grove. Service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Grove Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL


ROY CARTER SR

85, retired maintenance for MDCPS, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, Miami, FL.
MIAMI, FL


ANDRE-MARC CHARLES

65, mental health counselor, died May 1. Service 10 a.m., Thursday in the chapel.



VALLIE THORNTON

84, housekeeper, died May 3 at Villa Maria Nursing Center. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL


GAIL KING HINES

65, died May 5 at University of Miami Hospital. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.
MIAMI, FL


NATALIE HORN

61, school bus attendant, died April 30. Services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.

#Gethsemane Baptist Church


MARJORIE YOUNG

98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL


DEACON WILLIAM HOLMES

90, truck driver, died May 3 at home. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL


MINNIE LEE KENDRICK

77, retired cafeteria worker, died May 2. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL


CAIRI AMIR McNEAR

17, student, died May 4. Survivors include his loving parents: Corey and Aurianna McNear; siblings: Lacoria, Ciara, Eric, Charles, Cori, Corey Jr., Cailin, Caelyn and Caleesi; Grandparents: Anna Darden and Matthew Towns; a host of many loving family members and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
Obituaries
Obituaries


ANTHONY BARRY SHELLMAN

40, bus operator for Miami-Dade County Transit, died May 5 at Memorial Hospital West. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.


DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

It’s been Seven years since God called you home, but it seems like yesterday. For God so loved the World that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Gone but not forgotten, we miss you sadly. Always love...



JAMES THOMAS BARNER

70, bus driver, died May 7 at memorial West hospital. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Fellowship Christian Center.



ELLIS CHARLES MILLER

70, retired airborne ranger, died April 7 in Reidsville, GA. Survived by his children: Charles Miller (Sabrina) of Miami, FL. Dedra Tyler (Calvin) of Miami/Reidsville; siblings: Odessa Miller of Miami, FL. Kenneth Miller of Atlanta, GA, Jeffery Miller (Sandra) of Columbia South Carolina, Artis Miller(Angela) of Miami, FL.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; dogs: Zina and Goldie; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Favorite quotes: “Yeah” and “good Lordy in the morning”. Services were held in Reidsville, GA.
MIAMI, FL


ANITA ELIZABETH FLOYD EDWARDS

50, homemaker, died April 29 at Southern Regional Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church of Brownsville.
ATLANTA, GA




MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

