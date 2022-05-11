UCF men’s basketball adds transfer guard Jayhlon Young

After officially announcing the addition of four transfers last week, UCF men’s basketball continued to add to its roster Tuesday night through the NCAA transfer portal.

Baton Rouge Community College guard Jayhlon Young verbally committed to the Knights (non-binding), sharing his decision on social media.

“I would like to thank my family for supporting me along the way,” Young wrote on Twitter . “I would also like to thank the coaches who have recruited me.

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at the University of Central Florida.”

Young did just about everything for Baton Rouge CC in his second season there, averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 47% from the field as well.

Starting in 25 of 26 games, Young saw the court 34.8 minutes per contest — the 13th highest average at the NJCAA level.

The 6-foot-2, 168-pound guard started in all 16 games for the Bears during the 2020-21 season. That year he averaged 13.1 points to go with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Young is the fifth transfer addition for the Knights this offseason, joining Utah forward Lahat Thione , ECU guard Brandon Suggs , Indiana forward Michael Durr and Pittsburgh guard Ithiel Horton .

[ Utah transfer Lahat Thioune to follow footsteps of Mbacke Diong at UCF ]

That group of transfers, along with incoming freshmen brothers Taylor and Tyler Hendricks , will make up a largely new roster for Knights coach Johnny Dawkins.

Sophomore guards Darius Johnson and PJ Edwards, senior forward CJ Walker and redshirt junior guard Ty Freeman are the only returning players from last year’s squad.

That’s because after the season ended sharpshooter Darin Green , sophomore forwards Isaiah Adams and Jamille Reynolds, redshirt junior guard Dre Fuller Jr., sophomore guard Tony Johnson Jr. and freshman forward Ed’Xavior Rhodes entered the transfer portal.

Additionally, Darius Perry, Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong are out of eligibility.

Young is a native of Dallas where he played high school basketball at Garland. A member of his program’s 2,000-point club, Young was a two-time First Team All-District selection.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .