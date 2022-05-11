Cornwall mansion worth £3 million could be YOURS for £10: Four-bedroom house up for grabs in charity prize draw boasts panoramic beach views, a surf wet room and comes fully furnished

A stunning Cornwall home worth £3 million is up for grabs in a charity prize draw – with tickets starting at just £10.

The 4,200sq ft home is nestled in the picturesque countryside with unobstructed panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, boasting more than five acres of land and blending seamlessly into the rural landscape.

The grand prize is the latest offering from the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in the UK, with the picture-perfect home offering a variety of luxury amenities and an ideal base for one lucky family.

Located a mile away from the fishing village of Rock in north Cornwall, the four-bedroom house is in a quiet and private location in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The prize draw, which will be open to only entries until July 31 and post entries until 2 August, is in support of Blood Cancer UK, and backed by Downton Abbey star Dame Penelope Wilton.

The winner of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to an award-winning four-bedroom house worth £3million, boasting unobstructed panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, just a mile away from the picturesque village of Rock on the North Cornwall coast

The house won Best New Build in Cornwall 2020 and boasts sleek interiors that blend seamlessly with the Cornwall landscape. Pictured: The dining area, which has a rustic feel thanks to a wooden bench and table and wicker baskets and lampshades

The house has a south-facing, sun-soaked terrace with unspoilt views overlooking the estuary, as well as a hot tub and an internal courtyard with exposed brick walls featuring a large open fireplace.

The fully furnished property is a marvel of modern architecture, with an impressive open plan living space with a state-of-the-art kitchen and dining room, creating a serene space for family life and entertaining guests.

The main bedroom has its own deluxe bathroom – whilst the other three well-appointed double bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms, so guests can freshen-up after a long day at the beach.

The house is close to an array of fine sandy beaches and even has a dedicated surf wet room.

The house counts four bedroom, all coming with their own en-suite bathrooms. The lounge, pictured, opens to a large living-space leading to a state-of-the-art kitchen

The patio has a natural feel with brick walls, wicker furniture and cacti, and is the perfect space for entertaining guests in the warmer weather

Meanwhile the surrounding area is also the perfect spot to indulge in outdoor activities including surfing, sailing, canoeing, water skiing, windsurfing, gig rowing, golf, cycling and scenic coastal walks.

Locally, there are plenty of shopping spots and a wealth of excellent restaurants and pubs including The Mariners Pub in Rock, Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Rick Stein’s Seafood Restaurant and Paul Ainsworth’s No. 6 in Padstow.

The house – which was previously crowned Best New Build in Cornwall 2020 – is up for grabs in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, and will be mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees also covered.

The winner will even get £50,000 cash to help them settle in, and is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

Breathtaking! The modern looking house opens to the Camel Estuary and is perfect for home owners who love water sports. It also has its dedicated wet room

A terrace runs along the whole length of the front of the house, with the bay windows, left, providing plenty of light into the living-space and kitchen

If they do opt to rent out the abode, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve up to £15,000 a month for holiday letting during peak season.

As well as making its grand prize winner a multi-millionaire - the draw will also support Blood Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to funding research into blood cancer, which includes leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

The innovative fundraising campaign will bag the charity a minimum donation of £100,000 guaranteed, and has a target raise of at least £500,000.

Fancy a dip? The property includes a sauna that offers idyllic views of the canal, perfect for relaxing or for a romantic evening at home

The draw is backed by actress Dame Penelope Wilton, who has been involved with Blood Cancer UK since appearing in the film Calendar Girls, in which a group of friends shoot a nude calendar to raise money for the same charity

The draw is backed by Olivier Award winning actress and Blood Cancer UK supporter Dame Penelope Wilton, who has been involved with the charity since appearing in the film Calendar Girls – alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Julie Waters – in 2003.

Dame Penelope Wilton said: 'I worked on Calendar Girls almost 20 years ago – it told such a moving and inspirational story that I have been involved with Blood Cancer UK ever since.

'Their partnership with Omaze is brilliant – it raises money and awareness for such an important charity. Their research is pivotal to beating blood cancer and everyone who enters the draw is helping to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.'

Gemma Peters, Blood Cancer UK’s Chief Executive, said: 'Blood cancer is the UK’s third biggest cancer killer, and the money this partnership raises will help fund lifesaving research that will bring forward the day when blood cancer is finally beaten.'

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw has previously given away seven stunning properties, with NHS nurse Catherine Carwardine, 59, from Wolverhampton, bagging a Lake District mansion worth £3 million last month.

To date, James Oakes at Omaze said the company have raised £4.75 million for UK charities since their launch in 2020.

To enter, tickets start at just £10 for 15 entries and can be purchased on the Omaze website. The draw closes on Sunday 31 July.

The surf wet room is perfect after a dip and includes an Italian shower, a nook to place your surf board, hangers for wetsuits and a basin for washing accessories

One of the four bedrooms located on the property, which opens to secluded views and comes with a angular window propped with a reading bench