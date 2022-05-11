Til death do us join! Moment man proposes to his sobbing girlfriend at her father's FUNERAL yards away from the coffin

A man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of her father's coffin has been criticised for popping the question at a funeral service.

TikTok user M.Mojela shared a video on social media showing himself getting down on one knee as he asked his sobbing partner to marry him during the ceremony in Limpopo province, South Africa.

Footage shared on social media showed the deceased's daughter overcome with grief in the front row, with the coffin just yards away, while her partner kneels down in front of her.

Other users were quick to comment on the video, with several calling the stunt 'wrong' and accused the man of taking advantage of an emotional situation while his partner 'wasn't thinking straight'.

It is not clear what the woman's repsonse was, although the footage appears to show that she kept the ring on her finger.

He began speaking into a microphone before slipping a ring on her finger and some of the congregation can be heard calling out in apparent alarm as he pops the question.

The video captions reads: 'Proposing [to] the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and there'.

Reports say the man is heard thanking God for being in his girlfriend's life during such a difficult time for her.

He also reportedly claims that his role in her life will comfort her heart while she comes to terms with her father's death.

Unconfirmed reports claim the man was a pastor carrying out the funeral service who decided to ask for the woman's hand in marriage to help mend her broken heart.

Social media users were stunned by the proposal, with some calling it 'disrespectful' to propose to someone who is in 'such deep pain' and accusing the man of 'taking advantage of her emotions'.

'Aowa this here is WRONG..No matter how you can try and justify it', wrote one user.

Another said: 'Never, don’t take advantage of my emotions when I’m down and not thinking straight.'

'I feel like he should have waited for the funeral to pass...how do you rejoice when you are in such deep pain', a third wrote.