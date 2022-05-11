ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Til death do us join! Moment man proposes to his sobbing girlfriend at her father's FUNERAL yards away from the coffin

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of her father's coffin has been criticised for popping the question at a funeral service.

TikTok user M.Mojela shared a video on social media showing himself getting down on one knee as he asked his sobbing partner to marry him during the ceremony in Limpopo province, South Africa.

Footage shared on social media showed the deceased's daughter overcome with grief in the front row, with the coffin just yards away, while her partner kneels down in front of her.

Other users were quick to comment on the video, with several calling the stunt 'wrong' and accused the man of taking advantage of an emotional situation while his partner 'wasn't thinking straight'.

It is not clear what the woman's repsonse was, although the footage appears to show that she kept the ring on her finger.

He began speaking into a microphone before slipping a ring on her finger and some of the congregation can be heard calling out in apparent alarm as he pops the question.

The video captions reads: 'Proposing [to] the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and there'.

Reports say the man is heard thanking God for being in his girlfriend's life during such a difficult time for her.

He also reportedly claims that his role in her life will comfort her heart while she comes to terms with her father's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emuWG_0faP5G0Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QqzR_0faP5G0Z00

Unconfirmed reports claim the man was a pastor carrying out the funeral service who decided to ask for the woman's hand in marriage to help mend her broken heart.

Social media users were stunned by the proposal, with some calling it 'disrespectful' to propose to someone who is in 'such deep pain' and accusing the man of 'taking advantage of her emotions'.

'Aowa this here is WRONG..No matter how you can try and justify it', wrote one user.

Another said: 'Never, don’t take advantage of my emotions when I’m down and not thinking straight.'

'I feel like he should have waited for the funeral to pass...how do you rejoice when you are in such deep pain', a third wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ihfw_0faP5G0Z00

Comments / 10

Consuela Battle
1d ago

i really don't know how to feel about this. we as people don't know if the young man talked to the daddy before his passing about the marriage or not. IF THE DADDY APPROVED OF IT MAYBE HE WANTED THE DADDY TO BE THERE WHEN HE ASKED HER EVENTHOUGH HE IS DECEASED. I don't know I am just thinking out side the box.

Reply(2)
5
Donald McCall
2d ago

I thought you was suppose to ask the father for blessings to marry his daughter not wait to he die to disrespect him this won't end well

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last days of Nick Cave’s troubled son: How Jethro Lazenby was caught stealing beef jerky and meat pies while battling drug addiction and mental demons before shock death …… a world away from his famous father

The son of legendary Australian performer Nick Cave had been stealing food to survive in the months before his tragic death. Jethro Lazenby died aged 30, the star musician said on Tuesday - seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Coffin#Tiktok
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youth said ‘Get out my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy