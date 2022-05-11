How Arsenal could line up for crunch Tottenham derby with Bukayo Saka and Ben White serious doubts for top-four fight

MIKEL ARTETA has revealed that Bukayo Saka and Ben White are both doubts to start in the North London derby on Thursday.

The Arsenal boss has declared that he will assess the pair ahead of the crucial clash away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ben White and Bukayo Saka are doubts to start in the North London derby at Tottenham Credit: Getty

Saka, 20, was taken off early in Sunday's win over Leeds and replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

White, meanwhile, missed the game completely, and the win at West Ham, due to a hamstring strain.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta discussed his side's latest injury news.

He said: "Thomas (Partey) is still out, Kieran (Tierney) is still out and with Ben he is still a doubt.

"We have to assess him and see how he is feeling, which is much better. With Bukayo it’s the same."

Asked on how he rates the duo's chances of starting, he remarked: "It’s very difficult to rate with injuries.

"It’s just how they feel today, that’s the last day that we can assess them and try to get the feeling, basically."

A win for the Gunners would guarantee a top-four finish and therefore a return to the Champions League.

Arteta matched up with Chelsea's back three at Stamford Bridge last month - and may well do the same on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsdale will almost certainly keep his place in goal for Arsenal with an expected back three of Rob Holding, Gabriel and White, should the 24-year-old be passed fit.

That could see Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares at wing-backs with a midfield two of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka.

That could pave the way for Saka and Martin Odegaard to support Eddie Nketiah.

Another line-up could see Cedric Soares, Holding, Gabriel and Tomiyasu start in an unchanged back four with Xhaka and Elneny sitting.

That would then allow Odegaard to stay in the No10 role with Gabriel Martinellini and possibly Emile Smith Rowe in if Saka is not ready to start.

Alexandre Lacazette may get the nod if Arteta chooses experience over form.

A further option at the back could see White replace Holding to reunite with Gabriel or White brought in at right-back with Tomiyasu on the left and Holding keeping his place.