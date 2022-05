UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Research shows that very little research exists about what social studies students nationwide are supposed to learn about technology. Scott Metzger, associate professor of education (social studies education) in Penn State’s College of Education, and Daniel Krutka, associate professor of social studies education at the University of North Texas, set out to answer the question about how technology is included and framed in K-12 content social studies standards. The goal, they said, is to encourage students to learn how science and technologies influence beliefs, knowledge and their daily lives because technology has had a major influence on social and cultural change and on the way people interact with the world.

