Office occupancy and urban hotel demand are both steadily increasing. CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 – While at-home work and a shift away from city centers was widely embraced during the throes of the pandemic, recent data points suggest the “Great Return” is in motion. City centers have historically served as the cultural and commercial heart of cities and as William Shakespeare once said, “What is the city but the people?” This statement resonates now more than ever as cities are being reawakened and re-embraced by the workers, students and companies that call them home.

