Oak Park, IL

Aggressive climate action plan reaches Oak Park village board

By Stacey Sheridan
oakpark.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Park village board were treated to a preview of the drafted goals and actions of its sustainability and climate action plan Monday night. The plan itself is intended as a roadmap of sorts to guide the village toward achieving carbon neutrality, otherwise known as net-zero carbon emissions....

www.oakpark.com

blockclubchicago.org

Former LeClaire Courts Public Housing Site Will Be Revamped With New School, Urban Farm And Health Care Center Under $60 Million Plan

LECLAIRE COURTS — A Southwest Side public school will get a new location with an urban farm, a federally qualified health center and more as developers revamp a former Chicago Housing Authority property with a focus on environmental sustainability. Project leaders and local officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday for...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park library pivots in search for new leader

For many community members and local experts in the trending field of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), if there’s one Oak Park institution that actually lives out its ideals of being diverse, equitable and inclusive, it’s the Oak Park Public Library (OPPL). In February, David Seleb — the...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park needs public toilets

Objections by a couple of village board members notwithstanding, Oak Park — all communities, in fact — need public toilets. They are common in European cities today, as well as in just about every national, state, and city park anywhere in our country and beyond. They have a...
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

New Ward Map Would Put Lincoln Yards Under Control Of Alderman Who Opposed Megadevelopment

BUCKTOWN — The Lincoln Yards megadevelopment could soon fall under the control of longtime critic Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd). Under a proposed ward map released Monday, the 32nd Ward would be extended east to include the controversial $6 billion development along the North Branch of the Chicago River, situated between Bucktown and Lincoln Park. Lincoln Yards received $1.3 billion in city subsidies in April 2019 after a drawn out City Council fight.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau says Orland Park is trying to fix Triangle ‘disaster’

It’s almost like Oliver Hardy turning to Stan Laurel and saying, “Well, here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into,” in the old movie comedies. Whenever progress on the Orland Park Main Street Triangle is made, Mayor Keith Pekau can’t resist taking shots at previous village boards for what he says is a project that got the village in a financial mess years ago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
oakpark.com

930 North Blvd. getting structural reinforcements

A structural engineering report on the apartment building at 930 North Blvd. has determined that two phases of work are needed to repair the structural issues that prompted the immediate mass evacuation of the apartment building’s tenants last November by order of the village of Oak Park. The building remains empty.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

The old neighborhood

This year’s Wright Plus housewalk takes place on Saturday, May 21, and the sold-out event features some old favorites as well as some new homes and newly discovered history. Wright Plus Co-Chair Sue Blaine says focusing the walk on the immediate neighborhood that Wright lived and worked in provides a lot of interesting context.
OAK PARK, IL
Susan Buchanan
WGN Radio

Ald. Gilbert Villegas on Chicago’s new ward map: ‘It’s a loss for Chicagoans, a loss for fair map advocates, and really a loss for the Latino community’

36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas joins John Williams to talk about the proposed new City Council ward map which will stretch the boundaries of his ward so dramatically that it will resemble a pool noodle or barbells. Ald. Villegas also shares his thoughts about the proposed location for Chicago’s first casino.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF, parks plan joint overhaul of athletic fields

Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 is working with the Park District of Oak Park to revamp and share portions of its athletic fields on the school campus and across Lake Street at Ridgeland Common. The two taxing entities have signed a Memorandum of Agreement and are working toward a formal agreement that could come by this summer.
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Emissions testing sites returning to Chicago

CHICAGO — Getting an emissions test can be a real pain for Chicago drivers. State Sen. Rob Martwick (D-10th District) says he recently experienced a two-hour wait at the Skokie testing site. “I’m like, ‘when is this line going to end?'” Martwick said. “I keep going and going and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Support upgrading aging OPRF facilities

I support the District 200 school district’s effort to upgrade its aging athletic facilities. I’m asking everyone in our community to encourage the school board members to finally address this issue. Every student deserves safe, modern classroom spaces, and as a community we should demand that our high...
EDUCATION
Herald & Review

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs bill for ‘co-responder’ policing in cities

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a series of bills aimed at addressing gun violence and other crime through measures that include a pilot program in some cities that will team social workers with police officers on certain calls. The initiatives come as Pritzker tries to fend off Republicans,...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chatham’s Soul Veg City Opening South Shore Outpost Thanks To City Grant: ‘We’re In A Perfect Location’

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents will soon be able to enjoy Soul Veg City’s beloved mac and cheese and hot pot pies in their own neighborhood. Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., is one of 26 projects receiving funding through the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, an initiative to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. Co-owner Lori Seay said she and her brother, Arel Israel, will use their $207,540 to launch a Soul Veg City grab-and-go eatery at 1536 E. 75th St.
CHICAGO, IL

