Hopkins still has plenty of offensive fireworks in its lineup, but the Vikings over the last two days only have two doubleheader splits to show for it. The Vikings mercied Lowell 13-3 in the first game of a non-league doubleheader Thursday, but dropped a 15-12 decision in the nightcap. Their overall record now is 14-3 and they are 6-0 in the O-K Silver Conference standings, tied with perennial powerhouse Calvin Christian.

HOPKINS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO