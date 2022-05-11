ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues alert for parents on outbreak of hepatitis among children. Here’s what to know

By Katie Kindelan
ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParents are being asked to look out for symptoms of hepatitis in their kids as an unexplained outbreak of cases in children continues across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert Tuesday aimed at educating parents on symptoms. "Hearing about severe...

Jen crackski
1d ago

It’s obvious that it’s coming from the vaccinations. They’re trying to say it came from adenovirus yet they failed to tell you that and adenovirus spike protein was used in the development of the mRNA vaccines.

Pete Sequeira
1d ago

There is a strong link between the hepatitis like outbreak in children caused by the adenovirus and the adenoviral vector vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca!

Elizabeth
1d ago

So I’ve been a VERY attentive mother for nearly 30 years. My youngest child is almost 10. I have also worked in healthcare to include working for our local health department for handful of years. Why haven’t I ever heard of the Adenovirus? Easy answer: this is still a part of the plandemic. I once was a huge supporter of vaccination now myself and my children have a religious exemption for every single one. I am thankful that we got the needed “normal” vaccines.

