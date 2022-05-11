ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

$50 camera drone can be controlled by gestures or even your voice

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWrbB_0faP4aQm00

Remember when camera drones on Amazon got so popular so quickly? Then, people said they were over once some of the hype inevitably calmed down?

Well, there is a serious resurgence happening at the moment in the quadcopter drone market.

Drones were so, so popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene. But then consumer interest died down since it all happened so fast. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone. That’s especially true now that beautiful fall weather is here.

If you’re looking for something fun to keep you or your kids occupied outdoors, definitely check out this model. It’s called the Holy Stone HS340 Mini Camera Drone and you can control it with gestures or just your voice!

An awesome camera drone on Amazon

It’s obviously pretty important to spend time outside. But it’s particularly crucial right now. After all, we’re still living with a global pandemic driven by an airborne disease. As we’ve been told time and time again by health experts, it spreads mainly indoors.

There are countless activities you and your kids can do outdoors. That being said, few are as fun as piloting an awesome camera drone. Now, you’ve got a great opportunity to save a few extra bucks on a model that our readers love.

The Holy Stone HS340 Mini Camera Drone has all the main features you would expect from a recreational quadcopter. It also has a great 110° wide-angle camera that beams nice clear HD video back to your smartphone as you fly.

On top of all that though, there are a few additional features that you don’t often find on affordable drones like this one. For example, you can snap selfies with a simple gesture so the controller doesn’t have to be in the photo.

We love that feature, but there’s another one that’s even better. This drone’s coolest feature might be support for voice control, which lets you do things like take off and land using nothing but your voice. You can even pilot it with your voice by saying things like “forward” or “left.” How cool is that?!

When BGR Deals covered this popular drone a little over a month ago, it sold out after a couple of days because our readers pounced on it. Now, a discount and an extra clippable coupon combine to cut the price down to only $49.99. That’s an excellent price for one of the coolest camera drones on Amazon!

Holy Stone HS340 camera drone fast facts

The Holy Stone HS340 Mini Camera Drone is one of the best camera drone deals on Amazon. Here are some of the reasons why:

  • This drone captures stunning HD video and includes a 100-degree wide-angle lens
  • Record video while you fly or beam real-time aerial footage back to your smartphone with the live feed feature
  • Signal works at up to 80 meters away, or 262.5 feet
  • 20 minutes of flight time per charge
  • The compact design is great for indoor and outdoor flight
  • Gesture control makes it easy to capture hands-free selfies
  • Draw a path on your smartphone’s display and the drone will automatically fly along the path
  • Additional features include Altitude Hold, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One-Touch Takeoff and Landing, and Speed Adjustment
  • Voice control lets you perform common functions with nothing but your voice

Save on the upgraded model, too

In addition to the HS340 deal going right now, there’s another sale you should see.

The Holy Stone HS440 foldable camera drone is a big upgrade in so many ways. It has longer battery life, a 1080p Full HD camera, and more. It also has all the features that make the HS340 great. Plus, it comes with a free carrying case.

Holy Stone’s upgraded HS440 model retails for $110. At that price, it’s already a good deal compared to other similar models. But if you buy this popular camera drone now on Amazon, you’ll only pay $84.99.

That’s the best price we’ve seen for this well-reviewed quadcopter.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This $26 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price in 2022.
RETAIL
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $17 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s Alexa can now tell you if your security camera sees a person or package

Alexa has always had aspirations to be a type of digital butler, and today, it’s getting closer to that goal. Amazon’s voice assistant can now announce when there’s a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. If you have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show you who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed. The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Turn your bathroom into a spa for $20 with this viral TikTok trick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many great products out there that have gone viral on TikTok in recent months. And most of these Amazon gadgets and gizmos from TikTok are shockingly affordable. Today we’re going to focus on a few of the best shower heads on Amazon. But there are so many great examples out there.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Control#Smartphone#Gestures
CNET

Google Turns Your Phone Camera Into a Smarter Search Engine

Google on Wednesday debuted two new search features that tap into images online or photos you take in a store, part of the company's effort to expand far beyond text you type into a search box. One feature announced at the Google I/O conference, scene explorer, lets you sweep your...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Jake Wells

Signs your iPhone or Android phone has been hacked

User looking at photo on phonePhoto by Thought Catalog (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Wondering if that computer in your pocket is really safe? That's a legit concern as have so much of our digital lives on our phones. Here are a few things to look out for whether you have an iPhone or Android phone.
The Verge

How to use your iPhone’s Back Tap feature

Back Tap is one of the easiest ways to put an iPhone function you use all the time literally at your fingertips. It is exactly what it sounds like: a way to access different phone features by tapping the back of your phone — kind of like an extra, user-customizable button. It was introduced with iOS 14, and the feature works on devices as old as the iPhone 8, which was launched five years ago — so it’s highly likely that you’ve got a compatible phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Leak reveals iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have larger screens

Over the past several months, iPhone 14 rumors have been popping up at a torrid pace. By the time WWDC 2022 comes around next month, we might already know all there is to know about the next iPhones. In fact, so much has already been revealed that the leaks are getting to be almost comically granular. For example, on Tuesday, display analyst Ross Young shared an incredibly specific detail about the new iPhone 14. According to Young, the screens on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be slightly larger than those of their predecessors.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

BGR.com

318K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy