GoFundMe created for dog revived by first responders after fire

On Thursday, May 5, the Milwaukee Fire Department used oxygen to save a dog that was found inside a burning home.

That dog's name is Loki and now, he has some health issues. According to a GoFundMe created by Loki's owners, Loki has brain damage from the incident and needs several treatments.

He can't see out of his left eye and has started shaking uncontrollably. However, in order for Loki to get better, his owners need to pay between $2,200 and $3,100 in treatments. So, they created the GoFundMe in hopes of making that payment a little easier.

These payments come on top of any costs associated with the house fire.

Loki's owners set their GoFundMe goal to $2,500 and as of Wednesday morning, they have raised just $150. If you wish to help Loki and his owners, you can donate here.

"Words are very hard for me to process right now but just know we appreciate everything that everyone has done and continues to do for our family I can’t express how much this means to us and our Loki," Loki's owner Jesalyn wrote on the GoFundMe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip