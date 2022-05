WINGATE, PA – The Central Mountain baseball team has gone through the Heartland Conference Division I undefeated to this point with an 11-0 record. But all their losses have come against non-Heartland D-I foes, three in all. The most recent loss came Tuesday against rival BEA, the Eagles downing Central Mountain by a 5-2 score. The only other Wildcat losses in a 12-3 season came earlier, defeats from Heartland Division II foe Midd-West and Mifflin County.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO