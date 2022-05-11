ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Davey Lopes Pool Finally Fully Renovated After Years of Controversy

By GoLocalProv News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemo Roberts, the Director of Public Property at the City of Providence, announced on social media that the Davey Lopes Recreation Center’s pool has been fully renovated. “I am happy to announce the completion of the Davey Lopes pool renovation. Originally the pool had a shallow depth of 3 feet, and...

