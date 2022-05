A student at Penn State Wilkes-Barre had the opportunity to present research along with several faculty members at a national conference in March. Brad Killian, a 2022 graduate in administration of justice, traveled to the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) annual meeting in Las Vegas with Jeremy Olson, assistant professor of criminal justice; Rebecca Sarver, assistant teaching professor and program coordinator for criminal justice; and Melisa Littleton, assistant teaching professor and program coordinator for rehabilitation and human services. The group discussed the findings from their national study on happiness and crime in their presentation, “Is Satisfaction in Specific Life Domains Associated with Engagement in Specific Crimes?”

