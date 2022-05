On May 9, 2022, Debra Jean Lewis of Avis passed away at her home, leaving a huge hole in her family’s world. Debra was born June 7, 1959 to the late Russell and Patricia Fisher. She was the second oldest child following her late brother, Russell Fisher, Jr. She has two younger sisters, Judy (Robert) Mundrick of Jersey Shore and Sara Fisher of Avis. Sara was Debra’s lifelong best friend. They never did hit the jackpot in the lottery, but they never gave up trying.

AVIS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO