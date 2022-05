Hopkins County Commissioners Court this week approved two preliminary plat proposals and considered generator bids as well. The court was asked to consider approving a preliminary plat for the Noah Joy Estates as well as another for the Piper Jay Estates. A representative for the projects told the commissioners the first, as planned, would turn 60 acres into 29 2-acre parcels. Each would have a site built, modern farm house on it. The second would be 10 acres, divided as well.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO