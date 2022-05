BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – With no fanfare and no comment other a unanimous “yes” vote from its seven present members, the Keystone Central School Board Thursday night approved an $82.467 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The document had been first announced in March and formally unveiled at the board’s April meeting; it keeps all levels of taxes unchanged in the 2022-23 fiscal year. As noted earlier, the amount is almost half a million dollars less than the current year.

