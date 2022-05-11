ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Colerain Fire offers water safety tips ahead of summer

By Molly Schramm
 2 days ago
The sun is out, temperatures are high and the urge to spend time outside is growing.

With summer on the brink and the Tri-State currently in a bout of above normal springtime heat, the Colerain Township Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, which responds to water emergencies on both the Great Miami and Whitewater Rivers, is warning those about the dangers of water-related emergencies as well as offering advice on how to avoid them.

First and foremost, Colerain Fire is reminding those going out on the water — whether it be for boating, canoeing, kayaking, rafting or tubing — to wear a life jacket.

Otherwise, the department is telling those on the water to practice how to safely re-enter their respective canoes, kayaks, rafts or tubes, to not drink while boating and more.

"The best advice when enjoying some time on the water, is to follow these safety tips — with first and foremost being — wear a life jacket," the release said.

The department also warned about how serious water emergencies are, and that rescue efforts take time to initiate between getting the 911 call to locating the rescue to completing it.

Here's the full list of tips from Colerain Fire:

  1. Wear a life jacket
  2. Wear a life jacket (Yes, it's that important even for the strongest swimmers)
  3. Don't drink while boating or paddling
  4. Dress for immersion — chances are good that you might wind up in the water
  5. Pick a river where the water conditions match your skill level
  6. Practice how to safely re-enter into your canoe, kayak, raft or tube before it is needed to be done in open water
  7. If you are renting equipment, follow any additional rules set by the livery company

