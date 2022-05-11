ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Beal makes Georgia football pass rush an underrated strength in 2022

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrhqY_0faP27BU00
Robert Beal Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the Bulldogs game against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Georgia football lost a lot from its 2021 defense. Gone are three defensive linemen who went in the first round of the draft. Three inside linebackers were drafted as well. Safety Lewis Cine went in the first round and cornerback Derion Kendrick came off the board in the sixth.

Much will be made about how Georgia goes about replacing all that lost production. But one thing Georgia did not lose to the draft though was its top pass rusher from last season.

That would be Robert Beal.

Beal finished the season strong, picking up 5.0 sacks in Georgia’s final six games of the season to give him a team-best 6.5 sacks. He notched a sack in games against both Alabama and Michigan in the College Football Playoff last season.

What’s more is that since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach prior to the 2016 season, only Azeez Ojulari in 2020 and D’Andre Walker in 2017 had more sacks in a single season.

Athens, GA
