Show Your Spirit at PeeWee Patriots Cheer Camp

ATHENS, W.Va. – Spots to attend Concord Esports' first-ever summer camps are filling up and youth esports players are encouraged to sign up today. The camps – divided into two age groups – will be held at Concord University’s Esports facility located in the Rahall Technology Center on the Athens campus.
The first camp (Group A) is set for June 13-15, 2022, and will be for participants ages 7-15. The second camp (Group B) will be held from June 16-18, 2022 for ages 16-18. Activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for both camps.
Registration is limited at...
