Bucksport Middle School honor roll

Phyllis Shea Ihle passed from this world on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her home on the Mariaville Road in Ellsworth, where she had resided for the past 39 years. She was born Phyllis Dian Shea to Arno B. Shea and Gladys Shea (Garland) on Jan. 24, 1949, in Ellsworth. She grew up on Mill Street in Ellsworth Falls (now the Shore Road). Growing up she enjoyed taking care of her horse, Blyth Spirit, and riding dressage at various events. She attended schools in Ellsworth, graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1967. Following high school, she attended Husson College for a year, which was followed by work at the telephone office, Alice’s Fashion and time working with the Ellsworth city clerk.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO