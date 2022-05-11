ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

Bucksport Middle School honor roll

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following students were named to the second trimester honor roll at Bucksport Middle School:. Highest honors: Mackenzie Bernard, Lydia Carter, Addison Goss, Trent Goss, Cadence Hills, Jedidiah Johnson, Jack Morrison, Alexia...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

Narraguagus announces honor parts

HARRINGTON — Principal MaryEllen Day has announced the honor parts for the Class of 2022 at Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School. The valedictorian is Joseph Ray-Smith, son of Ron Smith and Brittany Ray of Milbridge. The salutatorian is Marissa Arey, daughter of Heron and Megan Arey of Milbridge. Joseph is...
HARRINGTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Area softball teams racking up the wins

ELLSWORTH — High school softball swung away at a fevered pitch the past week, as teams from across Hancock County added to their impressive win totals. As of Monday, May 9, Bucksport boasted a 7-1 record, while Ellsworth and Sumner sat at 6-1 and Mount Desert Island 5-1. George Stevens Academy held a 1-5 mark.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth kindergarten registration make-up set

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School will be holding a make-up day for kindergarten registration on Wednesday, June 1. Parents may call Mrs. Cox at 667-6241, ext. 2 to set up an appointment to register their child for the 2022-23 school year. Children need not be present. The screening process will be done in the fall when the new school year begins.
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, ME
Local
Maine Education
City
Bucksport, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport sweeps home track meet

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Golden Bucks enjoyed home sweet home on May 5 as the hosts swept to high school track-and-field meet team wins. The girls’ team scores were: Bucksport 176, Central 115, Narraguagus 25, Sumner 18 and Hermon 15. The boys’ team scores were: Bucksport 173, Hermon...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

David Bryant Gross

David Bryant Gross, 80, passed away at the Togus VA Medical Center on May 6, 2022. He was well known as The Yankee Painter and had a long career painting signs, race cars and boats. He was also a skilled artist who painted and drew many fine portraits and pictures only seen by a few.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Boggy Brook 5K is May 15

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) is hosting the 8th Annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run Sunday, May 15, in its own backyard on Boggy Brook Road. The event will raise funds for SkillsUSA student competitions and the center’s food pantry. Students...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Jackson
Ellsworth American

Phyllis Shea Ihle

Phyllis Shea Ihle passed from this world on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her home on the Mariaville Road in Ellsworth, where she had resided for the past 39 years. She was born Phyllis Dian Shea to Arno B. Shea and Gladys Shea (Garland) on Jan. 24, 1949, in Ellsworth. She grew up on Mill Street in Ellsworth Falls (now the Shore Road). Growing up she enjoyed taking care of her horse, Blyth Spirit, and riding dressage at various events. She attended schools in Ellsworth, graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1967. Following high school, she attended Husson College for a year, which was followed by work at the telephone office, Alice’s Fashion and time working with the Ellsworth city clerk.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Wayne Elmer Woodward

“Dad, there are no more jobs to do — you have completed them to the best of your ability. It is time to rest” were loving words said to Wayne Elmer Woodward (born July 9, 1928) by his eldest daughter, shortly before he died May 4, 2022. Wayne...
JONESPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

American recognized with NENPA awards

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth American placed second in general excellence in its circulation category in the New England Better Newspaper Competition. The paper received more than a dozen awards for its writing, photography, advertising and design during the April 30 ceremony in Boston. This year’s competition drew nearly 2,000...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American

Auditions scheduled at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Auditions are scheduled for The Grand’s upcoming production of “MSN Dream,” an abridged version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. Auditions will be held at The Grand on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.
ELLSWORTH, ME
townline.org

Northern Light welcomes Sydney Scott

Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes Sydney Scott, PA, physician assistant. Sydney joins the team at Northern Light Cardiovascular Care, located at 244 Kennedy Memorial Drive, on the hospital campus, in Waterville. Sydney is an experienced PA and is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She...
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth cruises to victory in home track meet

ELLSWORTH — The Eagles again proved too tough for the competition on May 6 as the hosts flew high and far above a handful of schools in a high school track-and-field meet. The girls’ team scores were: Ellsworth 218, George Stevens Academy 142, Washington Academy 85, Bangor Christian 26 and Searsport 4.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Power of singing: Chorus director Anna Dembska to step down

WINTER HARBOR — The 20th season of the Schoodic Summer Chorus is about to begin and with that milestone comes another one. It will be the last season that founding director, composer, soprano and teacher Anna Dembska will lead the group. The chorus first formed in 2002, when Dembska...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Ellsworth American

Live music in Stonington May 12

STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is returning to hosting additional live music performances and events in its lobby overlooking Stonington Harbor. Thursdays at the Opera House events continue on May 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House. All are welcome to come enjoy live music, food and fun. Admission is free. Concessions are available including pizza, popcorn and drinks. Proof of COVID vaccination is required.
STONINGTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison

Our loving Mom, Gram, Narmie Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison, 85 years young, passed away at home on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 19, 1936, to Beatrice and Morris Moon. She attended schools in Hancock and Sullivan. She is survived by five sons and spouses: Cliff and Sue, Jim and Amy, Jeff and Lee, Marty and Cato and Mark and Karen; six grandchildren and spouses Cameron and Shannon Schimpf, Chelsea and Steve Willey, James, Dustin, Amber and Mat; three great-grandchildren, Anna; Mason and Madelynn; and many nieces and nephews and families, cousins and a world of friends. She spent her happiest days with her family at her home on Tunk Lake Road, cooking for them, laughing with them, loving them and enriching their lives, making thousands of wonderful memories.
SULLIVAN, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of May 12

ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of clamming equipment taken from a truck. The theft was reported May 8. Sgt. Gavin Endre summoned Jacob Murphy, 42, of Surry on charges of violating conditions of his release and drug possession. The charges resulted from a traffic stop in Lamoine May 1, police said.
Ellsworth American

Online discussion with Brian Langley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former state senator and state Senate candidate Brian Langley will participate in an online discussion on Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. in a program sponsored by Acadia Senior College. Langley will share his commitments as a Republican candidate and talk about the Republican Party he...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy