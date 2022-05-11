ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch Ousmane Dembele’s outrageous piece of skill send TWO defenders for a hot dog in Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago

OUSMANE DEMBELE left two defenders trailing in his wake after executing a brilliant piece of skill last night.

The Frenchman was in action as Barcelona took on Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BI0TL_0faP1abp00
Ousmane Dembele leaves two defenders trailing in his wake Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vos2J_0faP1abp00
The Frenchman lights up Barcelona Credit: Rex

With 42 minutes on the clock, Barca already led 2-0 courtesy of goals by Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Just moments after the ex-Arsenal captain's strike, Dembele gave fans another moment to remember.

With just a sly touch and drop of the shoulder, the winger sent TWO defenders for a hot dog as they went tumbling to the turf.

Dembele, 24, nonchalantly stepped beyond them before running into space.

Boss Xavi was delighted with his No7, telling reporters after the game: "Ousmane Dembele is making the difference for us - and it’s not just about his goals."

Fans also gushed over his skill.

One wrote: "Outrageous from Ousmane Dembele 😳"

A second joked: "Had to check if that wasn’t Messi wearing a mask 😂🤣"

While a third added: "Outrageous humiliations. These are grown men with children 😄 🤣 😂 😆"

Dembele has enjoyed a renaissance in Barca's first team since snubbing a move away in January.

But his contract is still set to expire this summer.

Barcelona remain eager to tempt Dembele into staying beyond the end of the season.

I hope he renews

Prior to last night's match, Xavi said: "I have no doubts with him.

"Even though he's not having much luck in front of goal, he generates a lot of danger. He is a difference-maker. I am very satisfied with him.

"The club know my idea in terms of next season. But there's an agent, a club, a player… it won't be easy, but I hope he renews."

Dembele has only scored one goal in LaLiga this season, but has made up for it with plenty of assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofudc_0faP1abp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYKty_0faP1abp00

Last night he set up two goals, taking his assist tally to 13 for the season.

No player has assisted more goals in LaLiga this term... despite Dembele having missed 16 games with injury.

#Barcelona#Arsenal#Ousmane#Frenchman#Dembele
