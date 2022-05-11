ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, AL

Alexandria’s Sechrest Champion; Weaver’s Ledbetter Second

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

Alexandria senior charges in final two holes, wins 4A-5A medalist; Weaver’s Ledbetter second in 3A boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8Q6B_0faP1V9400
Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest gets emotional the moment she learns she won the Class 4A-5A girls medalist. On the cover, Sechrest is congratulated by Lady Cubs coach Craig Kiker on her round.


By Al Muskewitz


OWENS CROSS ROADS — Lauren Sechrest never expected to win a state championship, either four years ago when she picked up golf club for the first time or Tuesday in her final high school tournament round, but she knew if she just trusted in her higher power and her golf swing things were going to be all right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFNii_0faP1V9400
SECHREST

The Alexandria senior was at a loss to explain why it happened, but when she walked off the 18 th green of the Hampton Cove’s Highlands Course she was a state champion.

Sechrest came from two shots back with two holes to play and sank a five-foot birdie on 18 after a brilliant approach to win medalist honors in the Class 4A-5A state tournament.

She shot a career-best 1-over-par 73 that beat her previous best the day before by three shots for a two-day total 149, and chased down Pike Road eighth-grader Beka Yang over the final two holes to win by a stroke.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all; I wasn’t expecting to win,” Sechrest said. “I can’t even describe the feeling. Just to think how much time Coach (Brenard) Howard and Coach (Craig) Kiker invested in me and my teammates, how much work I put into this, it doesn’t even seem real.

“You saw some of those holes, you saw some of those putts, I can’t do that on my own. That’s why I give all the credit to God because it is not me. I don’t feel like I played that good. I don’t feel deserving of this. It’s unreal to even think about it. I can’t even describe it. To do this is four years is amazing.”

Sechrest started the day in third place two shots off the lead after her best-ever 76 Monday. She climbed into a share of the lead with a curling 30-foot birdie putt on 9 – one of several long putts she made to keep the round going – but fell off the pace with bogeys on 10 and 13.

The margin remained two until their group got to 17, the hole Sechrest called “the scariest” on the Highlands Course. The door opened when Yang found the water off the tee and Sechrest, after saying a little prayer to calm her nerves, pounded her drive down the middle of the fairway.

“I was like you’ve got to stay focused, you can’t let what’s happening on her side affect you,” Sechrest said. “By that point I wasn’t trying to think about her score because I knew I was beating her today, but I wasn’t even thinking about the total. I was just playing golf, enjoying my round because I’d never played this good in my life. I was just trying to stay focused and play my own game one shot at a time.”

The second shot on 17 was the scary part for Sechrest, but she as calmly as possible placed hers just off the corner of the pond. Yang, meanwhile, dropped and hit her recovery shot into the fairway bunker.

Sechrest hit an A-wedge from 85 yards to 10 feet and two-putted for par while Yang made double bogey. That left them tied going to 18 tee, but she still had no idea where things stood.

“Coach told me (later) he knew we were tied, but I’m glad he didn’t say anything or I would’ve been terrified the whole last hole,” she said.

Both co-leaders found the right side of the fairway with their drives. Sechrest then lofted another A-wedge from 88 yards to five feet of the pin. Yang’s approach bounded to the back tier.

The 13-year-old who was playing her first year of high school golf after moving from Ohio in August went first and her putt just slid past the right edge. Sechrest went next on a similar but shorter line and dropped her putt into the center of the cup, not really knowing that she had won.

“I was wanting to make it, but I’d have been OK with a par,” she said. “It somehow dropped and then I started crying just because high school golf was over. I wasn’t crying because I won because I had no idea I won, I just got emotional.”

Sechrest became the first girls state medalist from Calhoun County since JCA’s Chloe Borders won 1A-3A in 2016 and the fourth all-time. Alexandria’s Jordan Gregoria shared the 1A-5A title with Westbrook’s Ali Porter in 2014 and Saks’ Amy Miller won in in 1989 and 1990.

“I have no words, I am absolutely speechless and shocked,” she concluded. “I didn’t even know this was happening. I didn’t know I was in the lead. This has just been an amazing week for me. Going into this I wasn’t expecting anything. I was just wanting to have fun my last time. It’s just unreal.”

The final day of play in 4A-5A girls was a shootout among the top three teams. Pike Road and White Plains both posted 237s to finish 1-2 in the team race. Alexandria shot 238 and finished third. Five players from the two Calhoun County teams finished in the top 10.

In addition to Sechrest’s 73, the Lady Cubs counted 79 from Emma Ray and 86 from Emilee Brown. White Plains counted a career-best 77 from Isabel Rogers, 79 from Sechrest’s playing partner Abby Gattis and 81 from Baylie Webb.

“I’m thrilled with the determination from the girls,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We played our best round of the year on a big course like this … so that was excellent. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat. Pike Road better than us, but I couldn’t be happier with the way we played the way our girls were just grinding to the very end.

“Us and Alexandria have had some great competitions over the last couple years, back and forth. And from the White Plains golf family we couldn’t be happier for Lauren to win the state championship and bring it back to the Valley for those folks.”

Rogers shot 38 on the back, birdied her last hole and played her last eight holes after a double on 10 in even par.

“I was 6-over going into the last hole and I knew I wanted to be in the 70s today and I birdied the last hole so that made me feel really good,” she said. “It shows even when I mess up I can still keep grinding. I have to focus on keep grinding and not get too upset over one or two shots.”

On the boys side, Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter shot a 2-over 74 that, like yesterday’s 78, had him atop the 3A boys leaderboard as he sat through lunch. He finished second when Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyati’s 69 clipped him at the wire.

Among the other boys’ individuals, Alexandria’s Cleat Forrest shot 83 and finished at 171 in 5A and White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards shot 82 for the second day in a row and finished at 164 in 4A.  [*** read more ]

AHSAA Golf Championships

CLASS 4A-5A GIRLS (Highlands)
Pike Road 231 237 468
White Plains 247 237 484
Alexandria 254 238 492
John Carroll 283 273 556
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria 76 73 149
Beka Yang, Pike Road 74 76 150
Yvette Gordon, Pike Road 75 78 153
Lucia Perez, Westminster 87 68 155
Julie Waldo, Ala. Christian 82 76 158
Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 82 78 160
Abby Gattis, White Plains 81 79 160
Isabel Rogers, White Plains 84 77 161
Emma Ray, Alexandria 82 79 161
Baylie Webb, White Plains 82 81 163
CLASS 3A BOYS (River)
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS
Cole Komyati, Bayside Acad. 74 69 143
Nick Ledbetter, Weaver 78 74 152
Elliott Overton, Winfield 83 73 156
Luke Ferguson, Bayside Academy 74 82 156
Landen Rogers, Opp 81 79 160

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Second OK, For Now

Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter sat atop leaderboard until late in the round for second straight day, finishes runner-up among Class 3A boys. CLASS 3A BOYS(River)TOP 5 INDIVIDUALSR1R2TOTCole Komyati, Bayside Acad.7469143Nick Ledbetter, Weaver7874152Elliott Overton, Winfield8373156Luke Ferguson, Bayside Academy7482156Landen Rogers, Opp8179160.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Women With A Purpose 2022 Annual Luncheon in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 Women With A Purpose will meet at the Oxford Civic Center from 10:40 pm to 3:00 pm. Women With a Purpose is a certified 501 (c) (3) that was created to service girls and women of the local community. The organization’s original programs and events all begin with engaging […]
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, AL
Sports
City
Alexandria, AL
State
Ohio State
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Winfield, AL
City
Saks, AL
Weaver, AL
Sports
City
Weaver, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Summer Day Camp Program Announced in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston is excited to host its annual Summer Day Camp Program. The Summer Camp will run from May 31st through August 5th, from 7:00 AM until 5:30 PM (Monday – Friday), and it will take place at the following 3 community centers: the Carver Community Center, Norwood Hodges Community […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
Calhoun County Journal

“Noodle” Memorial Golf Tournament

Anniston, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 marks the date for the “Noodle” Memorial Gold Tournament. At Pine Hill Golf Club you can meet at 1:00pm for this event. JORDAN “NOODLE” PERRY MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT Pine Hill Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 Format: 4 – Person Scramble Cost: $60.00 / player or $240 / […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
105.1 The Block

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Ear Kandy Live in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, May 21st at 10:00 pm Ear Kandy takes the stage at Live Lounge.  Located at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Seating will go fast. You can text 256.419.8698 for seating inquiries/ or to reserve your seat!
ANNISTON, AL
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford City Council 5/10/2022

Approval of Minutes of April 26, 2022 – Unanimously Approved. Proclamation – Safe Haven Baby Box – Madison Scott. Madison Scott is a&nbsp;member of Girl Scout Troop 20136 at Oxford and has earned her gold award . The gold award is the highest rank of achievement, Girl Scouts, fewer than 1% of Girl Scouts complete the requirements needed for this award and Madison is the third girl in her troop to earn it. Madison has been active in Girl Scouts for eight years and has decided after graduation from Oxford High School that she will be attending University of Alabama in Birmingham, majoring in physics. For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Madison partnered with the city Oxford for the placement of the first safe haven baby box in the City of Oxford and the State of Alabama. The placement of the safe haven baby box can assure that any mother in crisis can legally securely and anonymously surrender their baby if they’re unable to care for them. Now, therefore, Alton Craft, Mayor of the City of Oxford, does hereby honor Madison’s Scott of Girl Scout troop to 20136 on her achievement of attaining the gold award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
OXFORD, AL
thecitymenus.com

East Alabama Excites With New Developments

A lot of exciting developments are happening in East Alabama. Here’s a summary of what we’ve found:. The biggest development is the demolition of part of Quintard Mall. The initial front part facing Highway 21 including the former Sears has been torn down, leaving JCPenney essentially as a stand-alone store on that end of the mall. The demolished part may be rebuilt, but that is yet to be confirmed.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy