Real Estate

NRL star Corey Thompson splashes $1.13million on a stunning Gold Coast beach house with partner Lily Walker

By A. James
 3 days ago

NRL star Corey Thompson has purchased a gorgeous beach house in the Gold Coast for a cool $1.13 million.

The Gold Coast Titans winger, 31, bought the recently renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom property with his partner, physiotherapist Lily Walker.

The home sits at Biggera Waters some 70kms south of Brisbane, and was sold to the couple by an NRL superfan and Titans supporter, reports The Gold Coast Bulletin.

Beach life! NRL champ Corey Thompson and partner Lily Walker (pictured) have just scored a charming beach house at Biggera Waters for a cool $1.13 million

'The seller is one of the Titans’ biggest fans,' said Adam Phillis of Phillis Real Estate, who handled the sale.

'He was over the moon to see his property go to Corey Thompson.'

Corey, a Queenslander, has been playing for the Titans since 2020 and recently sold a property in the Gold Coast suburb of Pimpana.

The new purchase brings Corey and Lily much closer to the beach - but it was the beautiful pool and Bali Hut the property has which helped seal the deal.

Resort mood: Pictured is the pool and Bali hut inside Corey's new home at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast

'It was the pool that got us over the line. The house is also beautifully renovated - everything is brand new and white with the original timber floors,' he told the publication.

There's a tropical, resort mood to the single storey cottage, both inside and out.

Air-conditioned throughout, the high ceilings and open-plan help to create a relaxed mood while a large outdoor area makes it perfect for entertaining guests.

Lovely: Air-conditioned throughout, the high ceilings and open-plan help to create a relaxed mood 
Relaxed: The kitchen and living area inside the beach house offer a tranquil atmosphere

Other features include downlighting, overhead fans in most rooms and a luscious lawn with beautifully designed landscaping.

The modern kitchen also has stone bench tops and breakfast buffet side table.

Biggera Waters brings Lily and Corey closer to their work obligations in nearby Parkwood.

Corey has been in the top rank of the NRL since 2014, and has previously played for Canterbury-Bankstown and Wests tigers.

'The house is also beautifully renovated - everything is brand new and white with the original timber floors,' Corytold the publication. Pictured: The front of the home

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

