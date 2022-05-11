ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Leather Backpacks for Men to Stow Your Gear

By PJ Gach
 1 day ago
Whether you’re looking to level up your accessory game or are tired of being mistaken for a college student , leather backpacks for men are a sophisticated option. Why choose leather? It lasts. The best leather backpacks could conceivably be wearable (and usable) 20 to 40 years after it was purchased. If you wandered into your grandparents’ closets, you could probably find — and use — grandad’s leather bag from his hippie days.

A designer backpack can even be viewed as an investment . It’s been found that designer bags appreciate in price over the years so, if you treat the logo bag well, you could conceivably resell it down the line for a profit.

Are the Best Leather Backpacks Out of My Budget?

While there are leather backpacks for men sold at ridiculous prices — case in point: Tom Ford’s Buckley Alligator Leather Backpack — most of the backpacks we gathered below are reasonably priced. So reasonable that you won’t cringe if it falls on the ground or gets slobbered on by your dog. We did the heavy lifting and found quite a few men’s leather backpacks that won’t break your bank, plus a few splurge-worthy men’s work bags .

So how much do leather backpacks cost? If you are interested in genuine leather bags, then you’ll need to spend about $150 at the lower end of the price scale, with designer bags priced anywhere from $500 to $5,000. This is one area where vegans definitely have an advantage. For those that prefer vegan leather, there are tons of affordable options under $50 (we’ve included some below).

Types of Men’s Leather Backpacks

The best leather backpacks are the ones that fit your lifestyle. Period. If you’re a frequent traveler , we found the best leather backpacks that fit on rolling bag handles. If you carry the office with you, we’ve got your bag. Travel light? We found the best leather backpacks for weekend getaways. We have leather-trimmed backpacks in the list. There’s a vegan leather backpack. We even have a men’s leather backpack that is fire retardant. How cool is that?

Scroll through our list to find the absolute best leather backpack for you.

1. Frye Holden Leather Backpack

BEST OVERALL

Frye’s got a stellar footwear reputation as one of the first companies to make the iconic cowboy boot . They also have a huge line of accessories, and their leather backpack has all the bells and whistles tucked into a sleek modern design. The leather backpack is accented with brass hardware and a tiny brass logo that won’t call attention to itself. The exterior sports a nice-sized zippered pouch that will hold a phone. The lined interior is roomy enough for a 13-inch laptop and has four inside pockets: two zippered and two slip. The padded straps are adjustable. It even comes with a dustbag, so stow it away and it’ll stay fresh-looking for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9fCk_0faP1RcA00
Buy: Frye Holden Leather Backpack $398.00

2. Montblanc Extreme 2.0 Large Leather Backpack

BEST DESIGNER

You might’ve gotten a Montblanc pen for graduation but this powerhouse heritage brand creates more than pens. For almost 200 years, this European-based luxury brand has been crafting watches, bags and leather goods. Their leather backpack fits into the C-suite and on a business trip. This leather backpack unzips into three separate compartments, including a padded laptop compartment with two cell phone pockets, pen loops, and open and zippered pockets. The woven pattern looks sleek; the straps are padded; and the back has matte mesh panels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl9Yx_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Montblanc 2.0 Large Leather Backpack $1112.00

3. Coach Thompson Backpack

BEST DESIGNER DEAL

Coach has created exemplary leather bags for ages; it’s probably why almost everyone you know has a Coach wallet, bag or tote. Their contemporary-styled pebble leather backpack is the type of backpack that’ll hold its looks for years. This ovoid-shaped bag has an outer side pocket and two zippered compartments, while the padded laptop sleeve protects your electronic device. There’s an inside zipper pockets, cellphone pockets and, yes, more pockets to keep you organized. Another compartment could hold books, sneakers or lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVxf0_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Coach Thompson Backpack $165.00 (orig. $550.00) 70% OFF

4. Bugatti Horizon 2 Blackbook Backpack

BEST DEAL

If you’ve been on the market for a leather backpack that’s thin, light and looks good, stop. While this fabric-lined leather backpack has a sleek silhouette, it can still carry a laptop and tablet. The exterior pebbled leather feels soft to the touch, but it’s sturdy enough for the most rigorous commute. There’s an out slip pocket to stow your commuter card, lanyard and keys. The leather straps are adjustable and padded for comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQGBs_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Bugatti Horizon 2 Blackbook Backpack $109.97 (orig. $196.00) 44% OFF

5. Milaner Italia The Haley Woven Backpack

BEST WOVEN

Leather goods company Milaner Italia is a new kid on the block, and it works exclusively with Italian and French artisans who have slowly been pushed out of business due to fast fashion. Milaner Italia’s goods are made per order, with no wasted resources or materials. Because of their careful production methods, each item is handcrafted to last generations. Their woven leather backpack is made with lambskin Nappa leather and lined in suede, so anything you place in it is cradled in luxury. The top flap has a magnetic closure, while leather cinching around the throat of the backpack ensures that nothing falls out. On the exterior sides you’ll find two zippered pockets, making it easy to access important items like keys and wallets. It also comes in three other colors: white, black and a chocolatey brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwuPm_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Milaner Italia The Haley Woven Backpack $375.00

6. Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack

BEST FOR FREQUENT FLYERS

Samsonite’s luggage can withstand any baggage handler’s shenanigans and their leather backpacks are just as sturdy. Its smart sleeve lets it rest nicely on a suitcase’s pull handles. The interior can hold a 16-inch MacBook and another laptop if you travel with a work and personal laptop. It zips out into three separate compartments, and the front organizer compartment has a tablet pocket, two phone pockets, pen holders and a mesh zip pocket. The main compartment can hold that other laptop, files or a change of clothing. There are padded mesh panels on the back as well as padded straps to ensure you’ll be comfortable when you arrive at your destination. It also comes in red. And it’s TSA-approved too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaOGX_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack $161.07 (orig. $209.99) 23% OFF

7. Kenneth Cole Reaction Manhattan Commuter Slim Backpack

BEST FOR COMMUTING

This slim Columbian leather backpack can hold a 16-inch laptop and has RFID-blocking pockets too. It literally keeps everything safe. Rectangular in size, there’s an outer zippered pocket, a padded tablet pocket and an EZ-scan section that has a full-length zippered pocket and two accessory pockets to stow travel documents. There’s even room for a (light) change of clothing. The backpack has a trolley sleeve and a padded top handle, while the padded straps are ergonomically designed for comfort. This leather backpack comes in a variety of colors, and there’s even a polyester version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tTGd_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Slim Backpack $249.99

8. Polare Cowhide Leather Laptop Backpack

MOST RUGGED

Need a bag to carry everything? Want something that’ll hold almost all of your office gear? Planning a long trip? Polare’s leather backpack stands 17-inches high and has a ridiculous amount of pockets. Made from full-grain cowhide leather, this is a very durable backpack. There’s an inside sleeve that’ll hold a 16-inch laptop, and the main compartment will hold a 17-inch laptop. There are elasticated side pockets that can hold umbrellas and water bottles. The front has two zippered compartments and two flap pockets secured with straps. The main compartment has two zippers, and the back is made with breathable mesh. It even comes with a dustbag for storage. Oh, and it fits under an airplane seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROogg_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Polare Cowhide Leather Laptop Backpack $149.99

9. BRIC’S Torino Urban Backpack

BEST CONNECTED

Luxurious, butter-soft leather and sturdy pebble-grained leather were used to make this smart-looking backpack. Speaking of smart, it has USB connectors that, once you add your own battery pack, will keep your electronic devices humming. It’s sort like having a portable office. This backpack has multiple interior and exterior pockets and compartments, so you can stow a laptop and a tablet, as well as paperwork, a book and more. It has a trolly sleeve for luggage, a handle and adjustable straps, and comes with a luggage tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdSWt_0faP1RcA00


Buy: BRIC’S Torino Urban Backpack $350.00

10. Tumi Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack

BEST FOR LUXURY TRAVEL

Tumi’s a high-end luggage brand and its backpacks can cause as much envy as its luggage. Tumi’s leather backpack comes in a deep brown trimmed in black leather. The result is rugged sophistication. It can be carried by hand or worn with adjustable padded straps. There’s a front U-zip packet, another front zip pocket and two zippered side pockets.There’s an exterior back padded laptop compartment, another zippered compartment and a bunch of interior pockets. It’s got a key leash, luggage tag and a trolley sleeve. There’s so much room and so many places to stow things, you may even have trouble filling it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04J6cZ_0faP1RcA00
Buy: Tumi Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack $495.00

11. PX Flap Top Canvas Backpack

BEST LEATHER TRIMMED

This flapover backpack has a faux leather flap top and trim. Offset with gold buckles, this canvas and faux leather bag stylishly holds everything without denting your budget. It has an interior drawstring closure and a zippered pocket, and can hold a tablet and other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPacQ_0faP1RcA00


Buy: PX Flap Top Canvas Backpack $19.96 (orig. $80.00) 75% OFF

12.  Steve Madden Core Faux Leather Dome Backpack

BEST VEGAN LEATHER BACKPACK

The non-fussy design allows this faux leather backpack to pair easily with business casual. There’s a padded laptop compartment, exterior and interior pockets — some zippered — and a top handle. The shoulder straps are padded and adjustable. It comes in either brown or black. There’s even an exterior key ring holder, so you can lock up quickly and head down to happy hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODwU8_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Steve Madden Core Faux Leather Dome Backpack $37.96 (orig. $95.00) 60% OFF

13. Killspencer Utility Backpack

BEST FOR SECRET MISSIONS

KIllspencer makes goods with slightly over-the-top standard-issue construction. Take this leather backpack made with a combination of bull leather and premium grain leather. The result is soft and almost impenetrable, and the exterior Riri zippers are water-resistant. The webbing has been tested to hold up to 4,000 pounds. The backpack’s interior has a fire-retardant and water-resistant lining, and an internal secret pocket for valuables. Oh, there’s more! The padded exterior compartment can hold a 16-inch MacBook, and there’s an exterior front snap pocket and two interior mesh pockets for cables and cords. It can be mounted (!) on the wall when not in use, but that system is sold separately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErEz6_0faP1RcA00


Buy: Killspencer Utility Backpack $895.00

