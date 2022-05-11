ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Moment Taps Anna Gardner as Chief Commercial Officer

By Lisa Lockwood
 1 day ago
Anna Gardner courtesy shot

Anna Gardner has joined Perfect Moment, the performance ski and sportswear brand, as chief commercial officer, a new post.

Most recently, Gardner was merchandising director at Net-a-porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet, where she was responsible for the product strategy and managed the open-to-buy budget for more than 1,000 brands. Prior to joining Net-a-porter in 2011, Gardner began her career at Thomas Pink and Reiss, planning and trading multiple departments across womenswear and menswear globally.

The brand, which is headquartered in London, is known for its brightly hued, striped or star-print skiwear, selling such major retailers such as Net-a-porter, Mytheresa and Farfetch, which have been building their ski categories. Among Perfect Moment’s clients are the Duchess of Cambridge and Kim Kardashian.

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard, a French racer turned filmmaker.

The appointment of Gardner underpins the evolution of Perfect Moment’s product strategy and is expected to capitalize on the company’s foundations as a lifestyle brand and its global expansion.

“I’m delighted to be joining Perfect Moment at such an exciting time for the company. We have ambitious plans and I’m looking forward to working together with the team to help bring those to fruition,” Gardner said.

Negin Yeganegy, chief executive officer, said, “Anna fills a key position in our management team, bringing industry knowledge and domain experience highly relevant to Perfect Moment’s ambitious growth strategy. Her experience in luxury retail and product will be invaluable and a strong complement to the Perfect Moment team.”

Gardner, who will be based in London, reports to Yeganegy.

