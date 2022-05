Click here to read the full article. Branded re-commerce platform provider Trove has promoted Gayle Tait from president to chief executive officer. Andy Ruben, CEO, will become executive chairman of the company, which he founded in 2011. In that role, Trove said in a statement that Ruben will be “focusing closely on industry leadership, sustainability and supporting Trove’s growth strategy.” Since Tait joined the company from Google 18 months ago, Ruben said, “her contributions have been transformative. Her leadership, vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly propel Trove to new heights as we continue to build our technology platform and grow across...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO