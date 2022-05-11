ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Mixed reviews for new location of Dunwoody Arts Festival

By Cathy Cobbs
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBOqi_0faP1Bjm00

The return of the Dunwoody Arts Festival to the center of the city has been met with mixed reviews from attendees.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, and in 2021, the festival moved to Brook Run Park off North Peachtree Road. Crowds were estimated at 30,000, with more than 170 vendors.  This year, the Mother’s Day event moved back to Dunwoody Village Parkway, which disappointed some attendees.

“I always enjoy the event, but I really enjoyed last year (at Brook Run) because there was so much room throughout,” said Dunwoody resident Dana Gaines. “For so many of us, it’s also a social event where we run into people we know. On the parkway, it was so tight that you had to squeeze around people who were chatting.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4J7c_0faP1Bjm00
    Images from the Dunwoody Arts Festival. (Photos by Cathy Cobbs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9iO0_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EMvx_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEupM_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MU8I_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xebx2_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oYuJ_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Ghd_0faP1Bjm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrucE_0faP1Bjm00

Others said they were disappointed by the lack of diversity in this year’s vendors. Erin Smith, a longtime attendee of the festival, said she didn’t see some of her favorite artisans, and there seemed to be a heavy emphasis on jewelry and pottery.

“These are things that I have plenty of, and I just didn’t see anything new that caught my eye,” Smith said. “I’m disappointed because I really love this event.”

Splash Festival President Frances Schube, whose company puts on the annual event, said the decision to move the event back to Dunwoody Village Parkway was the result of several factors.

“It’s a street fest, and the city likes to have it there, and the businesses around Dunwoody Village like having it there,” Schube said. “It also is difficult to have Lemonade Days at Brook Run in April and then turn around and have another major festival a few weeks later.”

In addition, Schube said that Brook Run posed several problems for vendors, including transporting their wares to their booths.

“Without a major roadway close to the booths, it was difficult to load and unload,” she said. “Also, we heard that it was difficult to maneuver wheelchairs on the grass last year at Brook Run to shop the artists who were not on the street.  Even though there is a hill on the parkway, we did notice that people who were in the chairs had an easier time on asphalt.”

Schube said organizers made a conscious decision to reduce the number of vendors to 120 to space out the booths along the parkway and allow for better crowd flow. In addition, she said many of the vendors who had traditionally come to the festival were economic victims of the pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic, many of our artists couldn’t sustain their businesses, which makes me so sad,” she said. “But there were several vendors this year who reported that they had record sales.”

Schube complimented the Dunwoody police for their security efforts, as well as Dunwoody and Chamblee High School students who volunteered to help vendors load and unload, distribute water, and assist in other tasks.

“Everything just felt safe and there were no security or medical issues at all,” she said. “Although the weather was windy and cold on Saturday, on Sunday it was perfect, and we had great crowds.”

The post Mixed reviews for new location of Dunwoody Arts Festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs making plans for Old Riverside Drive Park

Sandy Springs wants to know how the community wants the Old Riverside Drive Park to be developed. City officials will host a public meeting regarding the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan on Monday, June 6. The meeting will provide the community with the opportunity to learn more about the planning process and provide input […] The post Sandy Springs making plans for Old Riverside Drive Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Introducing the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar

We’ve been working really hard here at Punk Foodie HQ to streamline the way we help you discover unique food and dining experiences around metro Atlanta. While we have a proprietary process for finding dining events amongst our database of more than 1,000 active underground chefs and venues,  the question has been how to deliver […] The post Introducing the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

What You Need To Know About The Mysterious Castle In Midtown Atlanta

Rhodes Hall has been an Atlantan landmark for generations, due to its grand exterior and unique design. When you’re driving through Atlanta, the last thing you’d expect to see is a magnificent castle. However, pay close attention to your surroundings in Midtown ATL, and you might catch a glimpse of this grand and historic building named Rhodes Hall.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Dunwoody, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Taste of Alpharetta serves up a sampling of the city’s best eats

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - What’s better than having dinner at one of the best restaurants in Alpharetta?. How about having dinner at more than 60 of them at the same time!. Thursday evening, dozens of the city’s top restaurants will be serving up samples of what they do best at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Alpharetta. Admission to the event is free, but if you want to eat and drink, you’ll need to buy some food and beverage tickets either on-site or online — visitors pay for their food with those tickets. VIP tickets are also available and include exclusive tastings and special seating.
ALPHARETTA, GA
eastcobber.com

EAST COBB’S BELOVED MARIETTA GREEK FESTIVAL IS BACK!

Want to experience Greece, but don’t have time for the flight? Come to the Marietta Greek Festival on May 13th, 14th & 15th, and leave your suitcases behind!. Come enjoy your favorite homemade Greek goodies, music, dancing and atmosphere as you make your way around the beautiful grounds – experiencing the beauty of the Greek culture.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Virginia Highland Porchfest set to rock the neighborhood May 14

See the band lineup, Rock n Run, and other activities Food trucks, artist market & more See the full Virginia Highland Porchfest program On Saturday, May 14, Virginia Highland Porchfest will rock the neighborhood in a celebration of music and community.  This all-day event will kick-start with a Rock n Run, in which community members […] The post Virginia Highland Porchfest set to rock the neighborhood May 14 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Smith
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven Bike Alliance to host biking initiative throughout May￼

The Brookhaven Bike Alliance will celebrate National Bike Month all May long with an initiative called “Pedal the Parks.” Residents can participate by biking alone or with friends and family to any of Brookhaven’s parks, taking a picture, and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #pedaltheparksbrookhaven.  Each week, the BBA will select one […] The post Brookhaven Bike Alliance to host biking initiative throughout May￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta BeltLine reveals preferred route for Northwest Trail segment

The preferred route for a crucial segment of the Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail has been announced and will move into the design phase, officials said at a public meeting on Thursday night. A 2.8 mile segment will begin at the northern end of the Westside Trail at Huff Road and Marietta Boulevard and traverses across […] The post Atlanta BeltLine reveals preferred route for Northwest Trail segment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody awards grant for summer school program ￼

The city of Dunwoody has awarded the education nonprofit Corners Outreach a $200,000 grant for summer school programs.  The Dunwoody City Council approved the grant at its Monday meeting. Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said this is the first community-based program to come before the council using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Of […] The post Dunwoody awards grant for summer school program ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#The Mother S Day Event
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody could spend surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions

The city of Dunwoody may consider putting surplus funds toward expansions of the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Dunwoody Nature Center.  Members of the Dunwoody City Council and city staff discussed the option on May 6 at the first meeting of the city’s Capital Prioritization Committee, which is in charge of prioritizing a […] The post Dunwoody could spend surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Carvana lays off 2,500, impact on Dunwoody office uncertain

It’s unclear if a nationwide Carvana layoff will have any implications for its new Dunwoody office that was touted to bring 3,500 jobs to the state.  According to a report from Protocol, the online used car dealer laid off 2,500 employees on Tuesday, with many of the layoffs occurring over Zoom. The laid-off employees reportedly […] The post Carvana lays off 2,500, impact on Dunwoody office uncertain appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Cityhood group decries ‘cancel culture attack’ on founder

The Committee for East Cobb Cityhood is pushing back against allegations by cityhood opponents that the group’s founder, a commercial real estate executive, stands to benefit personally from incorporation. Owen Brown, the founder of the Retail Planning Corp. that manages metro Atlanta shopping centers—including Paper Mill Village and Woodlawn...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS Atlanta

Buckhead residents react to proposed Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Plans to complete a stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine through the Buckhead area are drawing mixed reactions from residents. This comes after more than a dozen neighborhood meetings where BeltLine officials received feedback on the proposed plans. Several neighbors in the Buckhead area, which includes Collier Hills, are excited about plans for the Beltline to pass through their neighborhood. “It’s fantastic. It brings life and entertainment to the area,” said one resident, Lionel Zajde, one resident along the route of the BeltLine. “That’s why we moved to Collier Hills.” Collier Hills is one of the areas...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Georgia Sun

I-285 will get Bus-Rapid Transit service

The elected heads of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties signed an agreement Wednesday aimed at piggybacking mass transit on toll lanes to be added to the Top End of Interstate 285. The four counties will work with MARTA, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL), the Georgia Department of Transportation...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Metro county leaders, transportation agencies ink agreement for I-285 transit

The elected heads of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties signed an agreement Wednesday aimed at piggybacking mass transit on toll lanes to be added to the Top End of Interstate 285. The four counties will work with MARTA, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL), the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Regional Commission […] The post Metro county leaders, transportation agencies ink agreement for I-285 transit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy