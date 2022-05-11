ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Township, OH

Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Deerfield Thursday

By Record-Courier
 2 days ago
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at On the Circle in Deerfield on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.

