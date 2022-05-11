Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Deerfield Thursday
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at On the Circle in Deerfield on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.
