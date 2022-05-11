ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Video captures moment Alabama fugitive was taken into custody

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

