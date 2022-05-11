Montclair High, Montclair Kimberley boys lacrosse fall in Essex County Tournament

My name is Noah Gale and I am going to run for Montclair Board of Education (again) in November!!!! Both the schools and our future is at stake and I am not going to stop now! Now is not the time to give up! I love everything about the school district! I am a proud alumni of the Montclair public school district, having attended from kindergarten through 12th grade! I graduated from Montclair High School in 2018 and I am currently going into my fourth year as a student at Montclair State University where I am studying early childhood education so I can become a kindergarten teacher one day! I attend all of the Montclair Board of Education meetings, volunteer and attend all of the PTA events, and I deeply care about the students, staff, teachers, administration, and public education! When I ran last time, I got 285 votes! One of my top priorities for the school board if I am elected is to better serve special education students by employing paraprofessionals, adding more inclusion classes, and having more one-on-one time/smaller classes. Another one of my top priorities is to protect the magnet system by making sure it does not go away!

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO