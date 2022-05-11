ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Montclair High, Montclair Kimberley boys lacrosse fall in Essex County Tournament

By Edward Kensik
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Montclair High School boys lacrosse team knew it would be an uphill battle against top-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the Essex County Tournament semifinals last week. The fourth-seeded Mounties had lost their season opener, 13-0, to Seton Hall on March 31 and were looking for some retribution in the May...

montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

