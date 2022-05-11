ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh baby! Gender reveal party descends into chaos after pink smoke bombs engulf the garden - leaving the mother-to-be and guests struggling to breathe

By Helen Roberts for MailOnline
 3 days ago

A mother-to-be's gender reveal descended into chaos when her pink 'smoke bombs' engulfed the garden - forcing the entire family to flee indoors as they 'struggled to breathe'.

Mandy Morgan-Smith, 22, from Grangetown, Cardiff, who's 17 weeks pregnant planned to announce she's expecting a girl with an unforgettable gender reveal for friends and family.

But video footage shows the two gender reveal smoke bombs billow huge amounts of smoke before covering the garden in pink, with everyone panicking and trying to run in doors catch their breath.

Gran-to-be Tammy Smith, who shot the footage last Saturday, could be heard shouting 'I can't breathe' as she ordered son McCalley Morgan-Smith, 25, to remove her one-year-old granddaughter Ellie from the trampoline.

Mandy, who already has one daughter Willow-Rae Morgan-Smith, three, and lives with her mum Tammy, admitted she didn't realise the £9 canisters would unleash such a large amount of smoke.

However, she now insists she 'wouldn't change it for the world' because the family still find the event hilarious and the video has racked up 800,000 viewers on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZujE_0faP0RZx00
Mandy Morgan-Smith, 22, with her daughter Willow-Rae Morgan-Smith, three, planned to mark the emotional stage of her 17-week pregnancy with an unforgettable gender reveal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b23F8_0faP0RZx00
Video footage shows the two gender reveal smoke bombs omit huge amounts of smoke before covering the garden in pink, with everyone quickly panicking and trying to run in doors to breathe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2170_0faP0RZx00
Mandy, who lives with her mum Tammy, admits she didn't realise the £9 canisters would unleash such a large amount of smoke

Mandy said: 'Everything went to plan at first. I was over the moon with it being a girl, but within seconds I was thinking 'oh my god I can't breathe'.

'It just wouldn't stop, it got worse and worse. We thought 'it'll stop in a minute' but it didn't, it filled up our garden, the neighbour's garden, then right up to the third floor of our house.

'My mum was thinking about all the kids and making sure they were alright, and I just grabbed my daughter and ran in.

'It's a weird, strong smell, it wasn't not nice at all, I can't quite explain it. You've just got to make a joke about it. It's hilarious, the video is great.

'It probably wasn't not good to inhale that much smoke, there was so much of it but luckily nobody was really struggling. We just ran inside until it passed.

'The smoke bombs threw out a lot more smoke than I thought, it just really shocked us all. It was definitely more eventful than having a coloured balloon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJYSn_0faP0RZx00
The smoke bombs threw out a lot more smoke than anyone had expected and shocked the whole party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lQHB_0faP0RZx00

'It's such a great memory now, and it made everyone laugh. I can't wait to show my future daughter that she was causing a riot before she was even born.'

Mandy bought the two pink smoke bombs and two blue ones for a total of £36 online to go 'all out' with the gender reveal.

Luckily the family, including Tammy's other five children, partner and one grand-daughter, continued their celebrations after the smoke cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmwJl_0faP0RZx00
 At first Mandy was delighted with the pink smoke revealing it will be a girl (left) but within seconds the garden filled with the smoke and everyone was trying to get the children inside the house to breathe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEmXe_0faP0RZx00

Tammy's TikTok video has been liked more than 130,000 times with users finding the mishap hilarious.

One commented: 'It was so exciting and cheerful and then it just turned into like a horror movie.'

A second said: 'Well it is a smoke grenade like used at football games, what did you expect.'

Another said: 'I'm howling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdDma_0faP0RZx00
Mandy is 17-weeks pregnant with her second baby girl, and now she laughs at the event while the TikTok video has been liked more than 130,000 times with users finding the mishap hilarious

