ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wayne Bridge ‘HATES’ Roberto Mancini, blasts Italy manager for Man City tactics and claims players won him the league

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmQnq_0faP0OB000

FORMER England and Manchester City star Wayne Bridge says the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 defeat to Italy last year hurt him more than most - because he HATES Roberto Mancini.

The 41-year-old moved to the Etihad in 2009 at the same time as the now Azzurri boss took charge of the Cityzens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shmi4_0faP0OB000
Roberto Mancini guided Italy to Euro 2020 joy against England last year Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZCtt_0faP0OB000
Former Cityzens defender Wayne Bridge says the defeat hurt him more than most Credit: Getty

After initially featuring regularly at left-back, he was soon out-of-favour and was shipped out to West Ham, Sunderland and then Brighton before he eventually left City permanently for Reading in 2013.

Bridge, who won 36 caps for England, watched on with the rest of the nation last year as Mancini’s Italy were crowned European Championship winners after beating Gareth Southgate’s men in a penalty shootout.

And he has admitted to bettingexpert’s The Big Stage that seeing his former manager lift the trophy left a bitter taste.

Bridge said: “It really hurt me because I hate Mancini, everyone knows I have no love for him.

“I wouldn’t say he’s the worst I’ve had, but tactically he isn’t that great. What he did was good, which hurts to stay.

“Not only was my family cheering for England, they were cheering that Mancini was losing, so it hurt us even more. I never really got him as a manager.

“All credit to what he did at Manchester City when winning the league, so City fans will love him, but if you look at the players and the squad that he had, that’s what won it, not him as a manager.”

Bridge added: “I fell out with him. I was there for a few months and we got on well but I didn’t enjoy training at all.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“We did team shape against mannequins and as a full-back we’re told ‘you’re going to pass it to him or to him, if you pass it there then run that way, if you pass it to him go that way,’ you’d have two options and that was it and playing against mannequins isn’t football.

“[Craig] Bellamy was trying to ask a question ‘what happens if this happens in a game’, and Mancini would say ‘shut up, be quiet’ and in the end he sent him home and he wouldn’t have him back at training.

“As a manager, I really don’t get it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjiut_0faP0OB000
The ex-England star played under the Italian for four years Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGDmF_0faP0OB000
Wayne Bridge pictured with his wife Frankie Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Wayne Bridge
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Man City#Manchester City#Azzurri#European Championship
The US Sun

Mo Salah facing race to be fit for Champions League final & title run-in after Liverpool star goes off injured in FA Cup

MO SALAH faces a race to be fit for the Champions League final and Liverpool's title run-in after being forced off with injury in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea. The Egyptian experienced discomfort shortly after the half-hour mark against Chelsea, with the Reds swiftly deciding to substitute him because of what appeared to be a groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Marquinhos to Arsenal expected in ‘coming days’, Gunners reach ‘agreement’ with Hickey, Dybala ‘open’ to move – latest

ARSENAL are reportedly set to announce Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos in coming days. The 19-year-old Sao Paulo winger (not to be confused with the PSG centre-back) is out of contract this year and the Gunners are preparing the paperwork to complete the deal. Meanwhile, the Gunners have also reached an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy