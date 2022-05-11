ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jacob Tremblay & Woody Norman To Star In Paul Barry Debut ‘The Skeleton Tree’; Sierra/Afinity To Sell Survival Story At Cannes Market

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpZBR_0faP0Ke600

Click here to read the full article.

Jacob Tremblay ( Room ) and Woody Norman ( C’mon C’mon ) are starring in The Skeleton Tree , which Sierra/Affinity is selling at the Cannes Market.

Paul Barry’s directorial debut is based on Iain Lawrence’s 2016 book of the same name and comes from 87North and 3Fifty Fifty .

The Skeleton Tree follows two boys, whose lives are changed forever when they survive a boating accident and end up stranded on a remote Alaskan shore. Through environmental calamities and unimaginable obstacles, the fundamentally different pair must eventually trust and depend on each other to survive.

7North’s Kelly McCormick is producing the film alongside Barry, who writes and directs, Michael Collins, and Kristian Andresen via their 3Fifty Films banner, with 87North’s David Leitch executive producing.

Tremblay starred in the Oscar-nominated Room and other features such as Good Boys , The Predator , Wonder , and Luca , while Norman starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon and received a BAFTA Best Supporting Actor nomination. He will next be seen in Universal Pictures’ Last Voyage of the Demeter , which is slated for release in early 2023, and Lionsgate’s Cobweb opposite Lizzy Caplan.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s Managing Director and Executive VP, said: ”Paul Barry has crafted a remarkable survival story that will feature two of the most charismatic young actors working today in Jacob and Woody. In addition to Paul and this exceptional cast, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Sierra alum Kelly McCormick and the brilliant team at 87North.”

Kelly has been First Assistant Director on more than 50 features, including Nobody , Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , and Deadpool 2 , as well as Sony Pictures’ upcoming Bullet Train, which is also produced by 87North.

Tremblay is represented by UTA, Play Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Norman is represented by Paradigm, Sylvia Young Agency, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Barry is represented by Michael Claassen at Writ-large.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Married… With Children’ Animated Series With Original Cast Heats Up TV Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Another classic 1990s comedy is making a comeback. An animated revival of Married… with Children headlined by the original series’ stars Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate and David Faustino is being pitched to networks and streamers and is getting strong interest, sources tell Deadline. The new take on the 1987 Fox sitcom is written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who serves as showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original series, has been working on the animated project for over a year and closed deals with the quartet...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fred Ward Dies: ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘Tremors’ & ‘Remo Williams’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, a prolific actor best known for roles in The Right Stuff, Tremors, Miami Blues, True Detective and many others, died May 8. He was 79. His death was announced by his publicist. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Ward, a San Diego native, began his professional career with small roles in 1970s episodic television before making a strong impression in his breakthrough film Southern Comfort, directed by Walter Hill and released in 1981. Two years later, he’d star as astronaut Gus Grissom in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Cast Of Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, the live-action video game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie. Beatriz will play the character of Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie). From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan...
NFL
Deadline

Kevin Bacon On ‘Tremors’ Costar Fred Ward: “I Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Partner” To Battle Giant Underground Worms

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon will never forget the work he did with costar Fred Ward on the cult favorite film Tremors. Bacon honored Ward today in a social media post. Ward died last Sunday at age 79. “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred,” Bacon said on Twitter. Bacon and Ward teamed on the 1990 film,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Paul Barry
Person
David Leitch
Person
Kelly Mccormick
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Sierra Afinity#The Cannes Market#Alaskan#Universal Pictures#Lionsgate#Sierra Affinity
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Steve Martin Crashes ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Debut For Sketch On Whoopie Cushion Inventor

Click here to read the full article. Steve Martin crashed his Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez’s first episode as host of SNL, for a pre-taped sketch on whoopie cushion inventor, Archie Gizmo. The segment on Martin’s fictional inventor came as part of the show American Inventors, hosted by Taylor Gosh (Gomez). “The automobile, paper cup, dancing, computer. These were all invented. But who did that, and what is their story?” Gosh wonders up top. “We begin with Archie Gizmo, the brilliant inventor of the whoopie cushion.” We then cut to Gizmo himself, who explains that back in the early ’60s, he was just...
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

ABC’s New Series ‘Rookie: Feds’ & ‘Not Dead Yet’ Undergo Casting Changes As Part Of Creative Tweaks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV pilots’ role is to serve as a prototype for a series. Sometimes, networks make changes to that prototype when they proceed to mass production with a series order, which unfortunately affects talent. Two of ABC’s newly picked-up series, The Rookie‘s Feds spinoff, headlined by Niecy Nash, and the Gina Rodriguez-starring comedy Not Dead Yet, are going though the process this year. Nash was one of four actors who guest starred in the two-episode arc on The Rookie, which served as backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. Three of them, Nash, who plays...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

Click here to read the full article. They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+. Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers. Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ernie Barnes ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting Featured In ‘Good Times’ Sitcom Sells For Huge $15.3 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ernie Barnes’ 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, familiar to millions of TV viewers for its use during the closing credits of the ’70s sitcom Good Times as well as serving as the album cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 release I Want You, sold at auction in New York City last night for $15.3 million. According to Christie’s auction house, the sale set an auction record for Barnes’ work by more than 27 times the artist’s previous record, and was 76 times the high estimate of $200,000. The 10-minute auction drew 22 bidders before Houston-based...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Passes On ‘Rodham’; 20th TV Is Shopping The Project With Claire Danes & Dakota Fanning Attached

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has opted to pass on Rodham, an alternative history drama series about Hillary Rodham Clinton that had been in development at the streamer since 2020. Studio 20th Television is shopping the project to other streamers, however, with Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning “creatively attached,” sources close to the project confirm to Deadline. The project, described as a provocative take on one of the most famous female American politicians of the past two decades, is based on the book by Curtis Sittenfeld. It comes from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, 20th TV and Warren...
NFL
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88. Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy. On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy