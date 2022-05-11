ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont is Staying Alive

 4 days ago

May 11, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Piedmont bounces back from first game shutout to win nightcap, force Game 3 with Phil Campbell for trip to state finals

AHSAA PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s games
CLASS 3A
Piedmont 0-16, Phil Campbell 10-9 (series tied, 1-1)
Wednesday’s games
CLASS 3A
Trinity Presbyterian at Thomasville, 5 p.m.
Piedmont at Phil Campbell, Game 3, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Mobile Christian at Gordo, 4 p.m.
Hamilton at Etowah, 5 p.m.

By Al Muskewitz

PHIL CAMPBELL – Phil Campbell may have ended Piedmont’s 27-game winning streak in the first game of Tuesday’s Class 3A state semifinal doubleheader, but the Bulldogs weren’t going to let their record-breaking season end without a fight.

After getting shutout 10-0 on one hit in the opener, the Bulldogs’ bats came to life in the nightcap and they won 16-9 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 here Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the state championship series.

The Bobcats (30-8) are expected to throw Alabama commitment Mason Swinney. The Bulldogs (34-5) haven’t named their Game 3 starter but have several options available with Estes, Cassius Fairs and Noah Reedy among them.

“Winning that game was big,” senior shortstop Austin Estes said. “Coach (Matt) Deerman and them preach to us we don’t have to go 2-0, we don’t have to sweep, we just have to win two games out of the three. Tonight we won one and we’ll be back here tomorrow.

“I’m just super proud of the way the team came back after a bad loss. I think we did a really good job of answering and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

The Bulldogs fell behind 5-0 in the nightcap before they started their comeback. They got three in the second, then broke on top for good with seven in the fourth.

Estes hit a game-tying three-run homer and before the inning was over Jack Hayes, McClane Mohon and Sloan Smith added RBI singles.

“I think it was a big momentum change,” Estes said of his homer. “I think it really got us going. It was a fastball outside and I just kind of took it that way.

“The game before we were kind of down, I’m not gonna lie, but that (second) game it just seemed like we never stopped. We never got down. I think we did a great job in that game and I think that’s all it takes – good leadership and teamwork. That’s what the coaches have been preaching to us all year and I think we did a really good job of that that last game.”

The Bulldogs led 13-9 in the sixth and then Hayes blasted a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

Estes went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Hayes went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Smith, Reedy, Fairs and Mohon all had two hits apiece.

Estes and Smith also both gave the Bulldogs 1 2/3 innings of strong relief to keep the Bobcats at bay.

“Confidence, that was our word this week,” Deerman said. “I felt like last year when we came over here we didn’t play with confidence. We were down three men and banged up and so I didn’t think we came into that series last year thinking we could win it. That was kind of our motto this week, play with confidence.

“We didn’t start off that way. We played six or seven bad innings, then we finally started playing Piedmont baseball. We found a way. We kept battling, kept battling, cut the lead in half and finally had a big inning and took the lead. Once we did that, we got the confidence we were looking for.”

Cam Habada pitched the first game for Phil Campbell and the only hit he allowed was Mohon’s leadoff double in the second inning. He threw only 58 pitches in the five-inning game, so he started Game 2 and threw 50 pitches before getting pulled in the fourth after Estes’ game-tying homer.  [*** read more]

Game 1
Piedmont             000 00  –    0  1  1
Phil Campbell    325 0x  –  10  9  0
WP: Cam Habada. LP: Brodie Homesley. 2B: McClane Mohon (P), Kyle Pace (PC). HR: Bryant Hyde (PC).

Game 2
Phil Campbell    320 103 0 –   9  10  4
Piedmont             030 724 x – 16  15  4
WP: Austin Estes. LP: Cole Pace. 2B: Bryant Hyde (PC), Austin Estes (P), McClane Mohon (P), Noah Reedy (P). HR: Austin Estes (P), Jack Hayes (P).

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

State Denied to Donoho

ATHENS – A big part of Donoho’s success throughout the baseball season had been its pitching and defense, but in the biggest series of the year it came up a little short. The Falcons’ bid to return to the state championship series and win a state title that eluded them last year ended Wednesday when they were swept by Lindsay Lane 4-3 and 11-1.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RTJ Championship at Silver Lakes is Hot

SILVER LAKES —Jacob LeCroy (65), Alex Harper (66) hold first-round lead in RTJ Championship at Silver Lakes. Sometimes you play good and sometimes you learn good. The first part of that piece of golf wisdom is pretty self-explanatory. The second part is generally accepted to mean you don’t play well, but learn a valuable lesson about your game.
GOLF
Anniston’s Lone Ranger

Anniston, AL – Anniston’s Okins goes it alone as only individual in national championship tournament, shoots 76-74-76 in first three rounds. They say life is lonely when you’re playing in a college tournament as an individual without your team there for support.
ANNISTON, AL
Oxford Basketball’s Legacy Wall

Oxford, AL – Oxford basketball to honor ‘those who came before us,’ Davidson family with three-day showcase in December. OXFORD – Joel VanMeter has wanted to do something to honor the Oxford basketball program’s storied past for a long time. What better way, he thought, to do it than with the talents of the players of today.
OXFORD, AL
Remembrances with The Atlanta Pops

Oxford, AL – Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm. Celebrate Memorial Day with the return of tenor and Atlanta Braves’ favorite, Timothy Miller and…. a special event for the evening…. the Atlanta Pops Orchestra performs the score from Alabama author Jack Sacco’s highly praised, 5-star novel, Where the Birds Never Sing; an emotional and unforgettable journey of the true story of his father and Alabama native, Joe Sacco, an American GI in World War II. Don’t miss a chance to speak with Jack at the end of the show for the first OPAC book signing! A heartfelt evening of unforgettable voices, both musical and literary will combine for a unique Memorial Day event.
OXFORD, AL
#Staying Alive#Game One#Highschoolsports#Education#Calhoun Journal#East Alabama Sports#Ahsaa#Bobcats
Terrapin Creek Float Trip

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association. It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center. This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin Creek is located off of Highway 9 north of Piedmont. Rental boats can be reserved by calling the Terrapin Creek Outdoor Center at 256-447-8383. Their rates are $30.00 for kayaks and $10.00 for shuttling private boats. When reserving boats, be sure to tell them that you are renting boats for the AOA’s 9:00 am float on May 21. Participants should meet by 9:00 am at the outfitter located at 4114 County Road 175, Piedmont, AL. For additional information and to register your participation, contact Belle Hamiter by email at bellesge310@yahoo.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
County Commission Recognize 4H Accomplishments 5/12/2022

Special Presentation (Extension Office) Courtney Robinson (L) and Crystal McPherson (R) Dr. David West spoke to introduce Crystal McPherson. Mrs. McPherson presented Courtney Robinson with the 4H Scholarship – Mrs. McPherson explained that they have had a lot of 4H activity this year. Courtney has received the Alabama 4H Foundation Scholarship. She will be going to Calhoun Community College with a degree in physical therapy . She also wanted to say how proud they were of Courtney.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Jacksonville Gospelfest Fun for the Soul and Family

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm join in a musical event at the Jacksonville Community Center – 501 Alexandria Rd. SW, Jacksonville, Alabama. There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, and live Christian music all day. There will also be a kids area with games, inflatables, and more. This is an excellent family or church outing.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Return of: The Locked Band

Anniston, AL – On Friday, May 20, 2022 The Locked Band is live at 10:00 pm at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Text 256.419.8698 to reserve your seating. Seating will go fast!
ANNISTON, AL
Indian Mountain ATV Park Weekend Adventure

Piedmont, AL – From May 20 to May 22 come out the the Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont for a good time with the Bingham mnt riders. Indian Mountain ATV Park stretches over 4,700 acres. They are located in the Piedmont, Rock Run area. Not only do they offer ATV and OHV trail riding, but also camping, fishing, and hiking!
PIEDMONT, AL
Bottoms Up LIVE in Oxford

Oxford, AL - May 21st, 2022 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Bottoms up LIVE (12-4) and Hades Hounds on the grill for some amazing free food!! (12-4) For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events clickhere.
OXFORD, AL
Oxford Zaxby’s to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Oxford, AL – May 10, 2022 – Zaxby’s, the fast-casual chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, recently opened its newest restaurant in Oxford, replacing the previous location. Located at 91 Colonial Drive, the new Zaxby’s will host an official grand opening ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration for the community from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022. “The Oxford community has been unparalleled in its support of our family-owned Zaxby’s since we first opened our doors in 2008,” said Melissa Crowe, licensee and vice president of Avants Management Group. “It is our great pleasure to open the doors of our brand new restaurant to better serve this community who has supported us for so long. We are looking forward to many more years of serving our indescribably good chicken to the wonderful residents of Oxford.”
Jacksonville, Alabama Police Activity for the Week

The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/1/2022 – 5/8/2022. There were a total of 236 answered calls for service. There were 55 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were six felony arrests made and 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 128 traffic stops, and 37 citations issued. There were also five warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
Toy Story The Ballet

Oxford, AL – May 23, 2022 and May 24, 2022 are the dates the Toy Story The Ballet at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Depending on the date the times range from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Celebrate this ballet of a little boy’s birthday party, as he receives the most amazing gift of dance as Buzz Lightyear!! Allow yourself to be entertained by the tapping cowgirls, Rodeo riding Woody , speed racing Race Car, Piggy Bank Rap, Bullseye ballerinas, Tip toeing Little Bo Peep. This magical ballet will treat all of your family to a delightful period of entertainment.
OXFORD, AL
Bug Basics in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Come bug out on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Anniston Museums and Gardens from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Delve into the land of the unseen and learn about the tiny critters that run the world. Join hobby entomologists and AM&G staff members Cecilia Johnson and Makaila Carpenter as they demonstrate insect capturing and observation techniques. This program is for ages 10 to adult. This program is included in museum admission and is free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
ANNISTON, AL
