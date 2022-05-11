Latest News » Michael Fitzgerald

Mesa College Culinary Arts alum Inno Pamaran was recently gifted funds by the San Diego Mesa College Foundation. Each year, the Foundation provides funding for departments at Mesa College to use how they see fit. Tonya Whitfield, Professor of Culinary Arts at Mesa College, had kept in touch with Inno, and was aware that he was facing challenges in scaling his businesses.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO