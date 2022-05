COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A Total Lunar eclipse will dazzle across the night sky in eastern Alabama and western Georgia Sunday evening!. This month’s full moon will also be a super-moon, meaning it will appear closer to earth and just a little bigger; it will also feature a total lunar eclipse. The dazzling show between the Earth and the moon will begin precisely at 9:30 PM EDT when the moon moves into the Earth’s outer shadow or the penumbra.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO