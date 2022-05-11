Garth Brooks to perform at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Garth Brooks will be back in western New York this summer for a stop on The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour .

It’s been more than seven years since the United States’ top-selling solo artist of all time has performed here. The local stop on his international tour will take place July 23.

And plenty of people are expected to go, as this one will be at Highmark Stadium. Brooks will have no trouble filling the seats, it seems, as numerous previously-announced dates have already sold out .

Happening rain or shine, the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and there will be an eight ticket limit. They’ll cost $98.95.

To get tickets once they’re on sale, either go to Ticketmaster , call 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app.

