CHATTANOOGA, TN – No. 1 Walters State came into Wednesday’s contest against Chattanooga State looking to make their path to a TCCAA/Region VII Championship a bit easier. They did just that. Facing the second-seeded Tigers, the Senators scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to an 11-1 victory in […]

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO