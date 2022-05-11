ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban responds to accusations of Alabama football tampering with Tyler Harrell

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkF4S_0faOz2m400

BIRMING — With the transfer portal creating free agency of sorts in college football, discussions of whether tampering has been involved have been prevalent.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield recently told 247Sports he believes  tampering occurred with receiver Tyler Harrell who announced this spring he would be transferring to Alabama. But there's not much Satterfield said he can prove.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked about those comments Wednesday ahead of playing in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

"We don’t tamper with anybody," Saban said. "I don’t know of anything or anybody that tampered with him. I don’t really know that anybody has tampered with our players. I just think that sometimes when things happen, it makes you wonder. I’m not making any accusations against anybody that has done anything with our players, and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that has done anything with anybody else’s players."

Teams are not permitted to contact a player until he enters his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Alabama has added five transfers this season including Harrell, Georgia's Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs, LSU's Eli Ricks and Vanderbilt's Tyler Steen. Meanwhile, 26 Crimson Tide players, scholarship and walk-ons, have entered the transfer portal.

Saban was also asked if he has experienced tampering with his own players and what needs to be done.

"I think it's really hard to control third parties, whether it's direct or indirect," Saban said. "When you have a guy leave your program and go someplace else the day after the game … I don’t have any evidence that anything happened, and I’m not making accusations, but it makes you wonder I guess. But hopefully we have enough honesty and integrity out there amongst us professionally in our sport that people are going to abide by the rules."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban responds to accusations of Alabama football tampering with Tyler Harrell

Tide 100.9 FM

Saban’s Satisfied With Transfers Thus Far

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spent his Wednesday morning at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am in Birmingham, Alabama. During his time speaking to the media, he discussed his pleasure with the new transfers so far. "You know, a lot of the guys, guys that were there in the spring know...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
On3.com

Vince Marrow Dunks on Scott Satterfield after UofL Coach Cries Tampering at Saban

This offseason notorious whiner Scott Satterfield has been doing what Scott Satterfield does best, whine. The Louisville head coach has been whining since his first game against an SEC opponent. After Mark Stoops brushed off the L’s Down complaints, Nick Saban did exactly the same thing when Satterfield directed his ire toward Alabama. Now Vince Marrow is piling on the school down the road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
