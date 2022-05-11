ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Smart Homes

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News...

KPEL 96.5

Notable Louisiana BBQ Champ to Featured on Food Network

I sure you are aware of the quality of food we enjoy in Louisiana. If you are new to the area, let me assure you - it's astounding. Louisiana may fall behind the rest of the country when it comes to education, road & bridge quality, and several other important areas - but eating isn't one of them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Evening Forecast – Thursday, May 12th

West Monroe, LA – (05/12/22) Some of the warmest temperature we have seen this week and likely the hottest day we have seen so far this year. Many reaching the lower 90s in the early afternoon, a few trekking further into the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms have been kicking...
WEST MONROE, LA
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Hurricane Season

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse, Mya Hudgins, and Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham discussed hurricane season. Be sure to watch the video above for more information.
WEST MONROE, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/13/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! We’ve made through our first week of hot and humid weather, and we can expect this trend to continue into next week (we’ll discuss more down below). For today, it will be (no big surprise) hot and humid for today with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect some scattered showers and storms to develop to our east around 1-2 PM this afternoon and spread westward through the late afternoon into the evening. An isolated strong or severe storm could be possible with brief gusty winds and even some very small hail (pea size) as the primary concerns, but much like yesterday it is a VERY isolated and limited chance. We do know that there may be some outdoor activities later this evening (baseball games, graduations), so keep this in the back of your mind.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe finds cat outside of city hall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the City of Monroe shared a Facebook post about a new furry friend. According to the post, the city found a kitty outside of city hall in the bushes. It named the cat Monroe and declared it as the new mascot. Check out the Facebook post […]
MONROE, LA
WRBL News 3

3 years on, Ronald Greene’s family still waiting for justice

(WARNING – Graphic images below) MONROE, La. (AP) – Three years ago, when a beaten and bloody Ronald Greene drew his final breath on a rural roadside, his death in Louisiana State Police custody seemed destined for obscurity. Family members were told – falsely – that he died in a car crash after a high-speed […]
MONROE, LA
WWL

Covey Rise: A slice of paradise in Louisiana's Sportsman's Paradise

HUSSER, La. — There's a slice of Sportsman's Paradise in Husser, Louisiana. Covey Rise Lodge found a permanent home there in 1999 and now -- decades later -- is still growing. Covey Rise is hosting the Louisiana Sporting Clays Association's 2022 Louisiana State Championship later this week. It's their...
HUSSER, LA
WDSU

LA 308 reopens in both directions after deadly crash

THIBODAUX, La. — LA 308 reopened Thursday morning in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux after a deadly crash. A portion of LA 308 is now closed at between Royal Oak Blvd and LA 3185 in Thibodaux as Entergy replaces power poles that were damaged in the accident Thursday.
THIBODAUX, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Johnson Wholesale: SOLD!

On May 2, 2022, James Kelly Dortlon and Claudia Lynn Foreman Dortlon purchased the property located at 104 Mill Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana. The building was the former location of Johnson Wholesale. The sellers were Richard T. Johnson and Barbara Olszewski Johnson. The purchase price is shown as $625,000.00, cash in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
travelawaits.com

10 Fantastic Things To Do In Monroe, Louisiana

Anchored by the Ouachita River, Bayou Desiard, and Interstate 20, Monroe, Louisiana, has an enviable location with many great reasons to stop and visit for a while. It must be noted that Monroe and neighboring West Monroe consider themselves to be tightly linked, and the legal lines separating the two are becoming increasingly invisible. The two towns complement each other in attractions and offerings for residents and visitors alike. From duck calls to World War II navigators and from Coca-Cola bottlers to natural resources, Monroe-West Monroe provides much to learn and many sources of entertainment.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The father of a Southern University cheerleader is speaking out after her tragic death. Arlana Miller committed suicide on May 4. Her father, Arthur Miller, says with May being National Mental Health Awareness Month, he hopes his daughter’s struggle will show others that it’s okay not to be okay.
BASTROP, LA

