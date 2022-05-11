NBC 10 News Today: Smart Homes

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/13/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! We’ve made through our first week of hot and humid weather, and we can expect this trend to continue into next week (we’ll discuss more down below). For today, it will be (no big surprise) hot and humid for today with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect some scattered showers and storms to develop to our east around 1-2 PM this afternoon and spread westward through the late afternoon into the evening. An isolated strong or severe storm could be possible with brief gusty winds and even some very small hail (pea size) as the primary concerns, but much like yesterday it is a VERY isolated and limited chance. We do know that there may be some outdoor activities later this evening (baseball games, graduations), so keep this in the back of your mind.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO