ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman bashes man over head with bottle, stabs him in SWAT incident

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was injured after a woman stabbed him multiple times with a broken bottle during a domestic dispute in Ashburn...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gunman shoots, kills other driver in Albany Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking to identify a gunman who shot and killed a 37-year-old man. Shortly after 7 p.m. on May 6, a passenger riding in a black 2019 Nissan Altima fired shots at another driver in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old charged with carjacking 4 victims in the last month

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to four carjackings that occurred over the last month. The juvenile faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with breaking into Naperville home

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of breaking into a Naperville home and committing theft. Moris Y. Polis, 60, is charged with felony burglary. According to police, Polis allegedly entered a residence in the 3600 block of Grassmere Road on Oct. 9, 2021 and committed theft. He is...
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Chicago Police#Swat Teams#Violent Crime#Swat
WGN News

Teenager charged with robbing 82-year-old at Red Line train station

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was charged with robbing an 82-year-old man at a Red Line train station, according to Chicago police. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. after being identified as the offender who just minutes earlier pushed an elderly man to the ground and stole his belongings on the Red […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting; 2 charged after crowd fights with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month. Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police, SWAT takes man into custody in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and SWAT teams with Homeland Security took a man into custody in East Garfield Park Wednesday.This happened on Jackson near Springfield. Police wouldn't discuss specifics leading up to the arrest. They did tell us it was part of a search warrant. No word yet on any charges. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy