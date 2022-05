Wilton Manors – When it comes to celebrating the city’s anniversary, Tracy Stafford has been here before – and almost since the very beginning. “As somebody who has been through a couple of 25-year cycles already in the City of Wilton Manors, I know it will be different in 25 years. I wouldn’t begin to predict how, but I can tell you from past history it’s going to be better,” said Stafford in a video commemorating the city’s 75th anniversary.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO